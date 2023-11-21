The Changing Tide: Israel’s Security Strategy in the Face of Terrorism

In a shocking and brutal attack, Hamas militants launched a surprise offensive against Israel, resulting in the deaths of numerous Jewish citizens and the kidnapping of hundreds of people, including children and the elderly. The enormity of the assault left the Israeli people devastated, their long-standing security doctrine shattered, and their intelligence and military institutions unable to protect them. This tragic event has forced Israel to reassess its approach to national security and confront the threats posed by Hamas and other adversaries.

Israel’s security doctrine has typically relied on four key pillars: deterrence, early warning, defense, and decisive victory. Deterrence, in particular, plays a crucial role in preventing attacks but can easily erode over time. In this case, Hamas no longer felt deterred due to Israel’s overreliance on this strategy and the gradual buildup of Hamas forces in Gaza, fueled by Iranian support. The group had reached a level of operational readiness that made a major attack feasible, coupled with identified vulnerabilities in Israel’s defenses around Gaza.

Additionally, Hamas may have believed that a large-scale assault would disrupt efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, a prospect that both Hamas and Iran viewed as a threat to their interests. Exploiting Israel’s internal political crisis and social divisions, Hamas saw an opportunity to weaken the country’s resolve and cohesion. Despite warnings from Israel’s intelligence community and military leaders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu overlooked these concerns.

The failure of deterrence shifted the focus to early warning and the role of the intelligence community. However, a significant misconception had taken hold within Israeli intelligence in recent years, similar to the shortcomings prior to the Yom Kippur War in 1973. This miscalculation prevented them from fully understanding Hamas’s fundamental goal of inflicting harm on Israel and eroding the state’s stability. Hamas deceived Israel by posing as a reliable actor while clandestinely plotting their offensive.

This failure to comprehend the true nature and intentions of Hamas can be traced back to Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005 and the subsequent Hamas takeover. Israel believed that a deterred and weakened Hamas was preferable to a governance vacuum, ultimately underestimating the group’s extremism. The focus shifted to other strategic challenges, such as Iran’s nuclear ambitions, leaving Hamas to consolidate its power and plan for future attacks.

Moving forward, Israel faces the daunting task of bringing their hostages home and preventing further terrorist acts. The government must prioritize national security above political survival and work towards fostering unity among its citizens. Eliminating the threat posed by Hamas is crucial, but it is equally important for Israel to renew efforts towards stable security and political arrangements with the Palestinians.

Israel’s security strategy is undergoing a necessary paradigm shift, urging a return to fundamental principles that may have been neglected in recent years. As Israel faces these challenges, it must learn from past mistakes and ensure that its defense institutions and security strategy are aligned with the reality of the ever-evolving threat landscape.

