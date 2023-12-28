Turkey Approves Sweden’s NATO Bid: A Step Towards Alliance

Turkey has finally given its approval for Sweden’s accession to NATO, marking a significant step forward for the last Nordic country seeking membership in the alliance. The Turkish parliament’s foreign affairs committee has greenlit a protocol for Sweden’s entry into NATO, after months of delay.

The delay in Turkey’s approval was rooted in Ankara’s concerns regarding Sweden’s alleged leniency towards supporters of Kurdish militants and other groups viewed as security threats. Turkey believed that Sweden’s treatment of these individuals undermined its security and sovereignty.

However, Sweden took steps to address Turkey’s security concerns by strengthening its anti-terrorism laws and cracking down on support for extremist organizations. Additionally, NATO established a special coordinator for counterterrorism and pledged support for reinvigorating Turkey’s EU accession process.

This development comes as Finland, another Nordic country, became NATO’s 31st member earlier this year after Turkey’s parliament ratified its bid. With Turkey’s approval, Sweden’s accession protocol will now be debated and ratified by the general assembly.

While Turkey’s ruling AK party and its allies hold a majority in the parliament, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that the final decision rests with lawmakers. This leaves room for potential opposition from nationalist allies who remain uneasy about Sweden’s membership.

Another obstacle to Sweden’s NATO bid is Hungary, which has also not yet ratified the country’s accession. Hungary’s governing Fidesz party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has raised concerns about the state of Hungary’s democracy and accused Swedish politicians of spreading lies.

Critics argue that Hungary may be using its potential veto power to leverage concessions from the European Union, which has frozen funds to Budapest over concerns about minority rights and the rule of law. However, Hungarian officials have stated that their country will not be the last to endorse Sweden’s bid.

While the exact timeline for Sweden’s full membership in NATO remains uncertain, Turkey’s approval signals a positive step forward. With ongoing discussions and potential resolutions to Hungary’s concerns, Sweden’s path to joining the alliance may soon be cleared.

