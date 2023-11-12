UK Implements Ban on American XL Bully Dogs

The United Kingdom is set to ban American Bully XL dogs by the end of this year, following a series of deadly attacks. The decision was announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who acknowledged the recent tragic incident involving an XL bully attack that resulted in a man’s death. The breed behind these attacks will be legally defined under the Dangerous Dogs Act, which applies in England, Wales, and Scotland.

American Bully XL dogs are the largest of the four types of American Bully breeds. Known for their immense strength, these dogs can weigh over 60 kilograms and are capable of overpowering an adult. Originating in the United States in the late 1980s, American Bullies were created by crossing American Pit Bull Terriers and American Staffordshire Terriers. Over time, they have been selectively bred with other breeds to enhance their muscular appearance.

While the American Bully is recognized as a specific breed in the United States, it is not officially recognized by major dog associations in the UK. However, the presence of American Bullies has been growing rapidly in recent years, with numbers increasing especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been several high-profile attacks involving American Bullies in the UK. One such incident occurred in Walsall, where a man lost his life, prompting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s call for the breed’s ban. Another attack involved an 11-year-old girl in Birmingham, who was bitten by an American Bully XL. Two men who tried to intervene also sustained injuries.

In light of these incidents, the UK’s decision to ban American Bully XL dogs aligns with measures taken by other countries. Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have already outlawed the breed, and some countries, including the Republic of Ireland, have implemented restrictions such as mandatory muzzling and leash requirements in public places.

It is essential to note that the UK already has legislation in place to ban certain dog breeds deemed “dangerously out of control” under the Dangerous Dogs Act. This includes breeds like the American pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, Dogo Argentinos, and Fila Brazileiro. Crossbreeds that share physical characteristics with these banned breeds are also prohibited. In the case of owning a banned breed, the police or local council dog wardens can seize the dog, even in the absence of a specific complaint. If taken to court, the burden of proof lies with the owner to demonstrate that their dog is not of the prohibited type. Failure to do so may result in criminal conviction, along with potential fines, imprisonment, and the destruction of the dog.

This decision to ban American Bully XL dogs in the UK reflects the government’s commitment to public safety and preventing further incidents of dog attacks. By taking swift action, the UK aims to protect its citizens and ensure the well-being of both humans and animals.

FAQ:

Q: What is an American Bully XL?



American Bully XL is the largest type of American Bully breed, known for their strength and size.

Q: Are American Bully XL dogs banned in other countries?



American Bully XL dogs are banned in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, and they face restrictions in certain countries like the Republic of Ireland.

Q: Which dog breeds are banned in the UK?



Under the UK’s Dangerous Dogs Act, breeds such as the American pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, Dogo Argentinos, and Fila Brazileiro are banned. Crossbreeds that share physical characteristics with these breeds are also prohibited.

Q: What happens if you own a banned breed in the UK?



If you own a banned breed in the UK, the police or local council dog wardens have the authority to seize the dog, regardless of its behavior. Owners must prove in court that their dog does not belong to the banned breed. Failure to do so may result in criminal conviction, along with potential fines, imprisonment, and the euthanization of the dog.