Why is Pakistan Taking Action Against Undocumented Afghans?

Pakistan’s government has recently announced that all undocumented migrants and refugees, including a significant number of Afghans, must leave the country by the start of next month. This decision comes in response to a rise in violent attacks, with the government asserting that a considerable number of suicide bombings this year have been carried out by Afghan nationals.

The surge in violence has been particularly evident in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern province of Balochistan, both of which share a border with Afghanistan. The Pakistani government blames the Afghan Taliban for harboring fighters affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is ideologically aligned with the Afghan Taliban. Since the TTP terminated a peace agreement with Pakistan in November, it has launched over 300 attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province alone this year.

The intensity and frequency of these attacks have been steadily increasing. In the past month, two major attacks in Mastung city in Balochistan and Hangu city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the deaths of over 60 individuals and numerous injuries.

In response to Pakistan’s decision, the interim Afghan government under the Taliban has strongly criticized the move, deeming it “unacceptable.” The Afghan government denies any connection between Afghan refugees and the security issues faced by Pakistan. Afghanistan has urged Pakistan to reconsider its decision and has called for improved border controls to address the alleged infiltration of militants.

This is not the first time Pakistan has taken such action against Afghan refugees. Similar operations have been conducted in the past, although their success has been limited. In 2016, over 600,000 Afghan immigrants, both registered and undocumented, returned to Afghanistan. A 2017 report by Human Rights Watch referred to this as the “world’s largest unlawful mass forced return of refugees in recent times.” Additionally, in 2018, nearly 50,000 Afghan citizens, both registered and undocumented, were expelled following several deadline extensions.

Estimates suggest that over 95 percent of refugees in Pakistan are Afghan nationals, including both documented and undocumented individuals. The initial wave of refugees arrived in Pakistan following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, with more than three million Afghans seeking refuge. Since then, many have returned, but another influx occurred in 2001 after the United States invaded Afghanistan in response to the September 11 attacks. Currently, it is estimated that 1.3 million Afghan refugees reside in Pakistan, with approximately 50 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and 24 percent in Balochistan.

The Pakistani government has not yet disclosed its plans for deporting undocumented individuals who fail to leave voluntarily. The Ministry of Interior Affairs, regional police, and the Federal Investigation Agency have been tasked with identifying and carrying out the deportations. A task force will be established after the November 1 deadline to initiate the crackdown, and Afghan officials will be responsible for receiving undocumented Afghans unless they are wanted for suspected criminal activities by Pakistani authorities.

FAQ

1. Why is Pakistan planning to deport undocumented Afghans?

Pakistan’s government has made the decision to deport undocumented migrants and refugees, including many Afghans, due to a significant increase in violent attacks. They attribute a considerable number of suicide bombings this year to Afghan nationals.

2. How has Afghanistan responded to Pakistan’s decision?

The Afghan government led by the Taliban has strongly criticized Pakistan’s announcement, considering it “unacceptable.” They deny any link between Afghan refugees and Pakistan’s security problems.

3. Is this the first time Pakistan has taken action against undocumented Afghans?

No, Pakistan has conducted similar operations in the past, although their effectiveness has been limited. In 2016, over 600,000 Afghan immigrants returned to Afghanistan, and in 2018, almost 50,000 individuals were expelled.

4. How many refugees currently live in Pakistan?

Over 95 percent of refugees in Pakistan, both documented and undocumented, are Afghan nationals. It is estimated that there are 1.3 million Afghan refugees in the country.

5. What will happen to those who do not leave voluntarily?

The Pakistani government has not disclosed its specific plans for deporting undocumented individuals. However, a task force will be established after the deadline, and undocumented Afghans will be handed over to Afghan officials, unless they are wanted for suspected criminal activities by Pakistani authorities.