North Korea’s Advancing Navy: Expanding Maritime Capabilities and Strategic Enhancements

In a significant display of military prowess, North Korea has recently undergone a notable expansion of its naval capabilities. This transformation includes the acquisition of submarines and the introduction of nuclear drones, showcasing the country’s determination to assert its presence on the global stage. While historically overshadowed by its ballistic missile program, North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, now considers the navy as crucial for the nation’s nuclear deterrence strategy.

Growing its navy not only bolsters North Korea’s military might but also solidifies support among naval commanders and fosters national pride. Previously, naval nuclear programs were neglected by Kim; however, recent refocusing on these capabilities has been met with enthusiasm by the Korean People’s Navy, according to Ankit Panda, a representative from the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Understanding North Korea’s navy and its recent advancements is essential in comprehending the changing dynamics of the nation’s military power.

North Korea’s Naval Strength

As documented in the South Korean military’s 2022 Defense White Paper, the Korean People’s Army Naval Force (KPANF) boasts a fleet consisting of approximately 470 surface vessels. This inventory includes guided missile ships, torpedo boats, small patrol vessels, and fire support boats. Additionally, the navy possesses around 70 submarines, which include both Soviet-era Romeo-class vessels and midget submarines. Supporting these formidable assets are 40 support craft and 250 landing craft.

Geographically, the navy operates under two fleet commands, stationed along the east and west coasts of North Korea. Approximately 60% of the naval force is positioned south of the capital city of Pyongyang, as detailed in the Defense White Paper. Although the KPANF demonstrates the capacity for surprise attacks, its scope for deep-sea operations remains limited due to its reliance on small, high-speed vessels.

A Glimpse at North Korea’s New Weapons

North Korea’s recent advancements in naval capabilities are anchored by the development of cutting-edge weaponry. In March and April, the country conducted tests of an unmanned nuclear-capable underwater attack weapon known as “Haeil” or tsunami. North Korea envisions this drone system as a means to launch covert assaults in enemy waters, targeting naval strike groups and crucial operational ports with underwater explosions. Experts often draw similarities between “Haeil” and Russia’s Poseidon nuclear torpedoes, both considered retaliatory weapons designed to create destructive, radioactive blasts in coastal regions.

Despite its potential, the operational limitations of “Haeil” were evident in an analysis conducted by the Washington-based organization 38 North. This report highlighted the weapon’s slow speed, limited range, and inferiority to North Korea’s existing nuclear-armed ballistic and cruise missiles in terms of time-to-target, accuracy, and lethality.

Further displaying North Korea’s maritime progress, Kim Jong Un inspected the new Amnok-class corvette in August. According to state media, this patrol ship possesses the capability to launch nuclear-armed cruise missiles. Although experts recognize that many of the vessel’s weapons and sensors lag behind Western and Asian designs, they acknowledge that it is a significant advancement for North Korea. The nuclear cruise missile capability of the Amnok-class corvette is perceived as a potential “game-changer” for adversaries, as noted by Naval News.

Additionally, North Korea announced the successful launch of its first operational “tactical nuclear attack submarine” assigned to the eastern fleet. Analysis suggests that this vessel could be a modified Romeo-class submarine, equipped with 10 launch tubes, likely armed with ballistic and cruise missiles. While South Korean officials expressed doubts about the full functionality of this submarine, its deployment at sea is expected to face challenges compared to North Korea’s more robust land-based missile systems.

