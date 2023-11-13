Exploring the Disparity of Perspectives on Sikh Separatism: A Clash between India and the West

In the ongoing India-Canada crisis, there is a glaring disparity in views between India and the West when it comes to the issue of Sikh separatism. The recent allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding possible Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar have intensified a long-standing grievance held by India. According to New Delhi, Canada has become a safe haven for dangerous anti-India extremists, which Canada strongly denies.

India points to Nijjar, a prominent supporter of the Khalistan movement seeking a separate Sikh homeland in India’s Punjab state, as a key example of the anti-India elements present in Canada. Indian officials have declared Nijjar the leader of the banned violent group, Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), and labeled him a terrorist in 2020. Recently leaked Indian intelligence reports further accuse Nijjar of funding terrorism in India and organizing arms training camps in Canada.

In response to the alleged presence of anti-India elements in Canada, India has issued a new travel advisory cautioning its citizens to exercise utmost caution in Canada and has suspended visa services for Canadians. This advisory aims to convey the message that Indians may face risks due to the alleged impunity enjoyed by anti-India elements in Canada. On the other hand, Canada has also updated its travel advisory, urging its citizens in India to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

The divergence in views on Sikh separatism between India and the West is noteworthy. While India’s stance on terrorism, particularly Islamist militancy, aligns with that of Western capitals like Washington, Sikh extremism presents a different scenario. Prior to the China challenge taking precedence in U.S.-India cooperation, counterterrorism was a key area of partnership, especially after the 2008 Mumbai attacks carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist group focused on India. In the aftermath of the attacks, the US increased its covert presence in Pakistan to gather intelligence on LeT.

When it comes to the threats posed by LeT, al-Qaida, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and the Islamic State, both Washington and New Delhi generally see eye to eye and have pledged strong commitments to combat terrorism, as evident in joint statements following high-level meetings between American and Indian leaders.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Sikh separatism? Sikh separatism refers to the movement advocating for the creation of a separate Sikh homeland in India’s Punjab state, known as Khalistan. Who is Hardeep Singh Nijjar? Hardeep Singh Nijjar is a Sikh separatist leader who is accused by Indian officials of heading the banned violent group called the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). He was formally categorized as a terrorist by India in 2020. What are the allegations against Canada? India alleges that Canada has become a safe haven for dangerous anti-India extremists and has failed to rein them in, leading to India issuing a travel advisory cautioning its citizens about potential risks in Canada. How do India’s views on terrorism differ from the West? While India’s positions on terrorism, especially Islamist militancy, align with those of Western capitals, there is a disparity in perspectives when it comes to Sikh extremism.

Sources:

– CNN

– BBC