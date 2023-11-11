The Khalistan Movement: India-Canada Diplomatic Spat Over Killing of Sikh Separatist

In a surprising turn of events, India and Canada have found themselves embroiled in a tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsion, escalating tensions over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader on Canadian soil. The Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, made claims against the Indian government of Narendra Modi, alleging “credible allegations” linking them to the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent member of the Khalistan movement. Nijjar was fatally shot outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

To delve deeper into this unexpected diplomatic conflict, The Conversation sought the insights of Mark Juergensmeyer, an expert on religious violence and Sikh nationalism from the University of California, Santa Barbara. His expertise sheds light on the context surrounding this contentious issue.

What is the Khalistan movement?

The term “Khalistan” means “the land of the pure.” It represents the desire for Sikhs to have their own nation, primarily located in Punjab, a state in northern India with a substantial Sikh population of 18 million. An additional 8 million Sikhs reside in other parts of India, as well as in the U.K., the U.S., and Canada.

The idea of an independent Sikh homeland traces its roots back to pre-partition India when the concept of separate nations for religious communities was being contemplated. Sikhs believed that if Muslims could have Pakistan, then there should also be a Sikh homeland known as “Sikhistan” or “Khalistan.” However, this proposal was rejected, and Sikhs became part of the state of Punjab, where their population did not represent a majority.

The desire for a separate Sikh homeland persisted due to the fusion of religious and political leadership in Sikhism. Sikhs have a rich history of having their own kingdom, fighting against Moghul rule, and playing a significant role in India’s army under both colonial and independent rule. In the 1960s, the demand for redrawing Punjab’s boundaries emerged once again, resulting in the creation of Punjabi Suba, a state where Sikhs constituted 58% of the population.

The notion of Khalistan gained momentum during the 1980s militant uprising in Punjab. Many Sikhs involved in the movement sought not just a Sikh-majority Indian state but an independent Sikh nation.

Why is the Indian government particularly concerned at this time?

The 1980s witnessed a violent clash between Indian armed police and militant young Sikhs who harbored a desire for a separate Sikh state. The conflict resulted in numerous casualties on both sides. The culmination came in 1984, when then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi launched Operation Blue Star to regain control of the Sikh’s Golden Temple in Amritsar. The operation aimed to capture or eliminate Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the figurehead of the Khalistan movement, who was eventually killed.

The storming of the Golden Temple and subsequent events deeply aggrieved Sikhs worldwide, as their sacred place had been violated. In an act of retaliation, Sikh members of Indira Gandhi’s own bodyguard assassinated her. In recent years, the Indian government has grown increasingly concerned about the resurgence of Khalistan due to the activities of several fervent Sikh activists. Narendra Modi’s government aims to suppress the movement before it gains significant traction and reaches extreme levels of violence and militancy.

What is the connection between the Khalistan movement and Canada?

Following the crackdown on the Sikh uprising in the early 1990s, many Sikh activists sought refuge in Canada, where a substantial Sikh community welcomed them. This diaspora community of Sikhs has been steadily growing in Canada, particularly in British Columbia and Ontario, since the early 20th century.

Canada’s allure for Sikhs not only lies in its economic opportunities but also in the freedom to express and organize around their own Sikh community ideals. While supporting Khalistan is illegal in India, Sikh activists in Canada can advocate freely for this cause. Although Khalistan would theoretically be in India, the Canadian movement helps establish a sense of collective Sikh identity among the diaspora and fosters a connection to their Indian homeland.

Has the Canadian government shown sympathy towards the Khalistan movement?

Sikhs constitute 2.1% of Canada’s population, a larger percentage than in India’s total population, making them a significant voting bloc with political influence. In fact, there are more Sikhs in Canada’s cabinet than in India’s.

While Prime Minister Trudeau has assured the Indian government of addressing any acts of violence, he has also emphasized his commitment to respecting free speech and the rights of Sikhs to express their opinions.