Hurricane Lee’s Intensification Raises Concerns Among Weather Experts

Hurricane Lee, currently swirling through the vast Atlantic waters, is predicted to pass by Puerto Rico and several other Caribbean islands without making landfall. However, its rapid intensification into a Category 5 hurricane has raised alarm among meteorologists and climate experts.

Scientists assert that Lee’s swift transformation into a Category 5 hurricane serves as a forewarning of what is to come. As the climate continues to warm, the likelihood of more instances of rapid intensification increases. This phenomenon is driven by abnormally warm ocean temperatures, which provide hurricanes with the energy necessary to gain strength and speed.

In just one day, Hurricane Lee escalated from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane—an extraordinarily rare occurrence. The storm, initially moving at a speed of 14 mph with sustained winds of 80 mph, rapidly intensified to an astonishing 165 mph by the following morning.

Currently positioned approximately 565 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean, Hurricane Lee is heading west-northwest at a rate of 13 mph, with sustained winds nearing 155 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center’s report at 11 a.m. ET on Friday. At present, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The hurricane center predicts that Lee will likely strengthen further throughout Friday, and although its intensity may fluctuate in the coming days, it is expected to remain a major hurricane until early next week.

The shocking speed of Lee’s development has left hurricane experts astounded. One tropical cyclone forecaster, Levi Cowan, expressed his surprise by highlighting this as one of the most impressive instances of rapid intensification ever observed in the Atlantic Basin.

The repercussions of faster intensification are concerning on multiple fronts. Government officials and communities have less time to adequately prepare for hurricanes, resulting in increased uncertainty in evacuation planning. This is reiterated by Michael Mann, a professor of earth and environmental science at the University of Pennsylvania.

Warmer-than-usual ocean temperatures, along with high moisture content in the atmosphere and weak upper-level winds, act as the essential ingredients for storm strengthening. In recent months, global sea surface temperatures have reached record highs. Specifically, waters near Hurricane Lee’s current location in the Atlantic have maintained temperatures around 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

Brian McNoldy, a senior research associate at the University of Miami, acknowledges the impressiveness of Lee’s intensification, while also noting that it is not entirely unprecedented in the Atlantic Basin. Only two storms, Hurricane Wilma in 2005 and Hurricane Felix in 2007, rapidly strengthened to a greater extent over a 24-hour period.

McNoldy explains that Lee benefitted from the ideal conditions within the open waters of the Atlantic: low vertical wind shear and warm water temperatures. These favorable circumstances facilitated the storm’s rapid intensification.

The occurrence of marine heatwaves has contributed to the quick intensification of hurricanes—an occurrence that scientists anticipate will become increasingly typical due to climate change. Recent examples include Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Hurricane Laura in 2020, and Hurricane Ida in 2021. Hurricane Dorian in 2019 witnessed a drastic increase in peak winds from 150 mph to 185 mph within a mere nine hours. Additionally, Hurricane Ian last year underwent two distinct rounds of rapid intensification before striking southwestern Florida. Most recently, warm Gulf of Mexico waters propelled Hurricane Idalia’s transformation from a Category 1 to a Category 4 hurricane within a 24-hour period.

The escalating frequency of rapid intensification presents a significant problem, and according to Jeff Masters, a meteorologist at Yale Climate Connections, we should not rely solely on historical data to predict future occurrences.