Azerbaijan and Armenia have long been embroiled in conflict over the region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The recent escalation of violence has once again brought the disputed territory into the spotlight. While both sides have different positions and ambitions, the core fact stands that the ethnic Armenian fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh have agreed to lay down their arms after an offensive by Azerbaijan.

Armenia, which previously supported Nagorno-Karabakh’s bid for independence and recognized its de facto government, seems to have shifted its stance. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, has conceded that Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan’s territory. This change in position reflects the military inferiority exposed during the 2020 war and a willingness to prioritize peace.

On the other hand, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is determined to strengthen his country’s control over Nagorno-Karabakh. With a history of aggressive rhetoric, Aliyev seeks to capitalize on Azerbaijan’s recent military success and secure what he sees as his advantage.

However, lasting peace in Nagorno-Karabakh goes beyond laying down arms. It requires addressing the underlying issues, including the long-standing grievances and aspirations of the people living in the region. The international community has a vital role to play in facilitating constructive dialogue and negotiations between both sides.

The recent conflict and the resumption of tensions highlight the need for a comprehensive solution that respects the rights and aspirations of all parties involved. This includes addressing the concerns of the ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, who make up the majority of the population and reject Azerbaijani rule.

While the ceasefire agreement is a step towards de-escalation, it remains uncertain whether it will lead to lasting peace. The international community must support efforts to address the root causes of the conflict and promote reconciliation between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Only through genuine dialogue and shared understanding can sustainable peace be achieved in Nagorno-Karabakh.