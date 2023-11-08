Thailand’s Political Landscape Shifts as Property Tycoon Assumes Prime Minister Role

Thailand’s political deadlock has come to an end with the appointment of property tycoon Srettha Thavisin as the country’s new prime minister. This move follows the return of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra from exile. The approval of Srettha’s appointment comes from an alliance between Pheu Thai, the party backed by Thaksin, and parties linked to generals who led the last coup in 2014.

Thaksin, a highly influential and polarizing figure in Thai politics, has dominated the political landscape for decades. However, he was ousted in a coup in 2006 and has since lived in self-imposed exile. His return to Thailand has sparked speculation about a potential deal to lessen his prison sentence, although his daughter denies this claim, stating that he wants to be with his grandchildren. Thaksin’s arrival coincides with his party’s ascent to power, further raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his comeback.

The alliance between Pheu Thai and the military-royalist establishment has surprised many, as the two sides have historically been at odds. However, analysts suggest that this unlikely partnership is a result of shared interests and realpolitik, as the conservative establishment faces a growing threat from the reformist Move Forward party. Move Forward’s rising popularity, particularly among younger voters, poses a challenge to both Pheu Thai and the establishment.

The involvement of Thailand’s unelected senate in the process of forming a new government has also affected the political landscape. Election rules implemented after the 2014 coup favor military-linked candidates, making it necessary to secure support from both elected MPs and senators. Despite Move Forward winning the most seats and votes in the recent election, the influence of the senate outweighed their majority, leading to the current coalition between Pheu Thai and the military side.

Critics of the Pheu Thai-military alliance argue that it undermines democratic values and has disappointed supporters who had hoped for significant reforms. This dissatisfaction may lead to a loss of support for Pheu Thai, with Move Forward presenting itself as the only true pro-democracy party. Srettha Thavisin, the newly appointed prime minister, is seen as a compromise candidate who may be acceptable to various factions. However, he faces the challenging task of leading a coalition formed by unlikely partners.

Srettha, a prominent real estate tycoon with strong business credentials, has been associated with the Shinawatra family for a long time. Although allegations about his business dealings have surfaced recently, he has denied these claims and is taking legal action against his accusers. As Thailand enters a new era of political realignment, the future remains uncertain, with the clashes between traditional establishments and reformist movements expected to intensify.