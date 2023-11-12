Why did Jordan Cancel Biden’s Visit Amidst Israel’s Bombing of Gaza Hospital?

In a surprising turn of events, Jordan has abruptly cancelled United States President Joe Biden’s planned visit to the Middle East. The visit was set to include a meeting with various Arab leaders in Jordan against the backdrop of Israel’s ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The cancellation comes in the wake of a tragic explosion at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, which claimed the lives of over 500 people and sparked international outcry.

While Palestinian officials accuse Israel of bombing the hospital, Israel claims to possess evidence suggesting that the explosion was caused by a rocket launched by Palestinian fighters. Jordan’s decision to cancel the summit sheds light on the intricate history the country shares with Israel, dating back to the founding of Israel itself, and its enduring influence on regional dynamics.

The conflict between Jordan and Israel can be traced back to the displacement of over 700,000 Palestinians from their ancestral lands during the 1948 Nakba, or “catastrophe” in Arabic. Jordan joined a coalition of Arab states, including Egypt, in an armed conflict against Israel after the United Nations proposed partitioning Palestinian land at the end of British rule. By the end of the war, Jordan had gained control of East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

However, their control was short-lived. In the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel emerged victorious and stripped Jordan of both East Jerusalem and the West Bank. Despite periods of hostility, Jordan and Israel maintained unofficial channels of communication during times of war. Eventually, they signed a peace treaty in 1994, making Jordan the second Arab country, after Egypt, to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

The peace treaty ushered in increased security cooperation and paved the way for significant economic projects between the two nations. Qualifying Industrial Zones in Jordan enabled duty-free exports to the United States with specified Israeli inputs, which later transformed into a free trade agreement with the US. Additionally, Jordan and Israel reached an agreement to address the water concerns of the former, with Israel committing to sharing its water resources. In 2014, they signed a deal for a 15-year period of gas supply from Israeli fields to Jordan.

Although the peace treaty brought some positive changes, the unresolved Palestinian issue and several high-profile incidents strained relations over the years. Notable events include the shooting of Israeli schoolgirls by a Jordanian soldier in 1997 and the capture of Mossad agents sent to assassinate Hamas political leader Khaled Mashal in Amman. Additionally, the stabbing of an off-duty Israeli security guard at the Israeli Embassy in Jordan further strained relations. Recent statements from King Abdullah II indicate that relations between Jordan and Israel were already at an “all-time low” in late 2019.

The Jordanian royal family, which has governed Jordan since 1921, also plays a significant role as the custodian of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque. Al-Aqsa is a revered Islamic holy site and an embodiment of Islamic architectural heritage. The Hashemite dynasty, as custodians, has undertaken several renovation projects over the past century.

Today, Jordan faces practical challenges amidst Israel’s intensifying conflict with Gaza. The country heavily relies on its water agreements with Israel, and its close relations with both Israel and the US are essential for its economy, especially considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its tourism industry. However, Jordan cannot afford to witness further escalation of the conflict. The nation has condemned Israel’s bombing of Gaza and expressed deep concern for the resulting humanitarian crisis, aligning with its longstanding support for a resolution to the Palestinian issue.

Jordan, already burdened with hosting millions of migrants from Palestine, Syria, and Iraq, is also cautious about the potential influx of Palestinian refugees as a consequence of the conflict. Historically, Israel has forcibly displaced Palestinians from their homelands, denying their right to return. Jordan emphasizes the importance of Palestinians remaining in their homeland to build a future state of their own.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Jordan cancel President Joe Biden’s visit?

A: Jordan cancelled the visit due to the explosion at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City and the ensuing humanitarian crisis.

Q: Who was responsible for the explosion at the hospital?

A: Palestinian officials accuse Israel of bombing the hospital, while Israel claims Palestinian fighters launched a rocket that caused the explosion.

Q: What is the history between Jordan and Israel?

A: Jordan and Israel have a complex history that includes armed conflicts, official peace treaties, and strained relations due to the Palestinian issue.

Q: How did the peace treaty between Jordan and Israel affect their relationship?

A: The peace treaty led to increased security cooperation, economic projects, and diplomatic relations. However, the unresolved Palestinian issue has continually strained their relationship.

Q: Why is Jordan concerned about the current conflict between Israel and Gaza?

A: Jordan is worried about the potential humanitarian crisis and the possibility of an influx of Palestinian refugees, which could further burden the country.