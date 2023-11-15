Central Asia’s Rising Importance to Europe’s Energy Supply

French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Central Asia underscores the region’s growing significance in Europe’s nuclear and fossil fuel supply chain. The trip, aimed at fostering business ties with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, holds strategic importance due to last year’s military coup in Niger, which had the potential to disrupt uranium supplies to France’s vital nuclear industry.

France heavily relies on nuclear energy, generating over 60% of its electricity from this source, making it the country with the highest share worldwide. As such, securing a stable uranium supply is crucial. While Niger was the second-largest uranium supplier to France last year, the primary source of this important fuel is Kazakhstan, which Macron visited on Wednesday. Kazakhstan is the world’s largest producer of uranium. On Thursday, the French president traveled to Uzbekistan, which is also a significant producer of uranium.

Both Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are governed by authoritarian regimes. During his visit, President Macron expressed gratitude to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for adhering to Western sanctions on Russia. Beyond uranium, Kazakhstan is now the EU’s third-largest supplier of petroleum, as Russian oil exports to the EU have decreased following the invasion of Ukraine.

For France, French expertise in nuclear energy is highly sought after by Kazakhstan. The French state-owned EDF is currently in contention to build Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant. Additionally, the French government intends to establish branch campuses of French universities in Kazakhstan to aid in the development of its domestic nuclear power industry and produce local engineering talent.

France traditionally imported a significant portion of its uranium from mines operated by French companies in Niger. However, uncertainties emerged after the military coup in Niger brought an anti-French junta to power last July. French authorities reassured that their uranium stockpiles could last for approximately two years, but President Macron’s visit highlights concerns about potential disruptions in such a critical energy supply chain.

Central Asia is experiencing notable shifts in its relationship with Russia following the war in Ukraine, diminishing Russian influence and military cooperation in the region. Dosym Satpayev, a political analyst in Kazakhstan, suggests that Central Asian governments are quietly distancing themselves from Russia. However, tensions arise as Russia increasingly bypasses sanctions by importing Western goods through Central Asian countries, as reported by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP).

In addition to Russia, countering China’s growing influence in Central Asia is a significant theme. Beijing’s economic presence in the region, driven by the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has expanded considerably in recent years. Overland routes through Central Asia, connecting China to Europe, are part of the BRI. The region has seen more than 100 BRI-funded projects, leading to the popular narrative that new developments are referred to as “Chinese.”

While France and the EU cannot match China’s financial power in Central Asia, President Macron aims to leverage the strategic opportunity presented by the war in Ukraine, aiming to entice some of Russia’s traditional partners to align with Western interests.

