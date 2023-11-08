Why Egypt and Jordan Refuse to Take in Gaza Refugees

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, many Palestinians in Gaza are questioning why neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan aren’t offering refuge. The two countries have been clear in their refusal to take them in, which is rooted in their fear of being forced into permanently accommodating a large Palestinian population.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II have both expressed concern that Israel’s goal is to ultimately nullify Palestinian demands for statehood by pushing Palestinians into their respective countries. El-Sissi also warned that a mass exodus of Palestinians from Gaza could lead to an influx of militants into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, posing a threat to the region’s peace.

The refusal of Egypt and Jordan to accept Palestinian refugees is also influenced by historical factors. Palestinians have a long history of displacement, beginning with the 1948 war when around 700,000 Palestinians were expelled or fled from what is now Israel. In the 1967 war, when Israel occupied the West Bank and Gaza Strip, an additional 300,000 Palestinians fled, mostly to Jordan.

Today, the Palestinian diaspora numbers nearly 6 million, with many living in camps and communities in the West Bank, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Jordan. Egypt is concerned that a large influx of Palestinian refugees from Gaza could result in a permanent population that would strain its resources and potentially spark more conflict.

Furthermore, the lack of clarity surrounding the end of the current conflict between Israel and Hamas raises concerns for Egypt. Israel’s intentions for Gaza and the future governance of the territory remain uncertain. Egyptian President El-Sissi has suggested that Israel temporarily house Palestinians in its Negev Desert until military operations cease. However, Egypt is wary of Israel’s lack of clarity and fears that the situation will lead to further instability in the region.

Arab countries and Palestinians also suspect that Israel could exploit the opportunity to permanently change the demographics of Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in 1967. This suspicion is fueled by the rise of hard-right parties in Israel advocating for the removal of Palestinians and the recent increase in rhetoric calling for the destruction of Gaza.

Lastly, both Egypt and Jordan are concerned about the potential security risks associated with a mass exodus from Gaza. Egypt fears that the presence of Palestinian militants in Sinai could reignite the insurgency that it has worked hard to suppress. Furthermore, such a scenario could undermine the 1979 peace deal between Egypt and Israel.

In conclusion, the refusal of Egypt and Jordan to take in Gaza refugees stems from a combination of concerns about their own national security, the potential strain on resources, and the fear that Israel wants to permanently alter the demographics and undermine Palestinian demands for statehood.