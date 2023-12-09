Why Does Venezuela Assert Claim Over a Significant Portion of Guyana?

Amidst a backdrop of political turmoil and economic instability, Venezuela has recently renewed its claim over a large part of its neighboring country, Guyana. The longstanding border dispute between the two nations has been brought to the forefront once again, as the Venezuelan government seeks to annex the Essequibo region, which encompasses approximately two-thirds of Guyana’s land area.

The Essequibo region is a remote and inaccessible part of the Guiana Shield, a mountainous terrain known for its rich natural resources. It is home to indigenous communities and small-scale miners known as ‘Pork-Knockers.’ However, only a small fraction of Guyana’s population resides in this region, with the majority living elsewhere in the country.

Historically, the territorial dispute over Essequibo dates back to the colonial era. After Christopher Columbus arrived in South America, Spain asserted its claim over the northern part of the subcontinent. However, the Guyanas region, including Essequibo, was never effectively colonized by the Spaniards. In the aftermath of the Napoleonic Wars, the British Empire began annexing territories in the region, including parts of Essequibo.

A turning point in the dispute came in 1899 when an arbitration ruling established an internationally recognized border between Venezuela and British Guiana (which later became Guyana). However, Venezuela refused to accept the ruling, claiming inadequate representation, and the issue remained unresolved. When Guyana gained independence in 1966, Venezuela transferred its claim to the newly established state and even established a military base on an island in the Cuyuni River.

The current resurgence of Venezuela’s claims on Essequibo can be attributed to several factors. It serves as a nationalist rallying point for President Nicolas Maduro, who is facing political challenges and seeking to gain domestic support. The discoveries of significant oil reserves off the coast of Guyana by Exxon Mobil also play a role, as the issue becomes ideologically charged for Maduro’s followers who view it as a symbol of “North American imperialism.”

Furthermore, the global geopolitical landscape may be influencing Venezuela’s actions. By diverting the attention of major powers like the United States away from conflicts in other regions, Venezuela, with the support of allies like Russia and China, could pursue its geopolitical interests more freely. However, it is unclear whether Maduro has made calculated strategic calculations or if other motivations are at play.

Despite the ongoing dispute, it is unlikely that military conflict will arise between Guyana and Venezuela. Both nations understand the potential negative implications of such an escalation. Guyana’s defense forces are significantly outnumbered by the Venezuelan army, but Venezuela is unlikely to resort to military means, as indicated by a recent referendum where the majority of voters supported ignoring the International Court of Justice’s ruling.

The international community remains engaged in the situation, with the United Kingdom seeing itself as the protective power of Guyana and the United States expressing its interest in the region’s stability. The resolution of this longstanding border dispute will require diplomatic efforts and a commitment from both nations to find a peaceful resolution that upholds international law and respects the rights of the people living in the disputed territory.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why does Venezuela claim a large part of Guyana?

A: Venezuela asserts its claim over the Essequibo region of Guyana due to a longstanding territorial dispute between the two nations.

Q: What territories are at the center of the dispute?

A: The Essequibo region, located west of the Essequibo River, is the main area of contention. If Venezuela were to annex this region, Guyana would be significantly reduced in size.

Q: What is the historical basis of Venezuela’s claims on Essequibo?

A: The dispute dates back to the colonial era, with Spain initially claiming the northern part of South America. However, the region was never effectively colonized by the Spaniards, and the British Empire later annexed parts of Essequibo.

Q: Why is Venezuela renewing its claims on Essequibo now?

A: President Nicolas Maduro is using the territorial dispute as a nationalist rallying point and a means to bolster his position amidst domestic and international challenges. The recent discoveries of oil reserves in the region also contribute to the issue’s significance.

Q: Will there be a war between Guyana and Venezuela?

A: While there is a significant disparity in military power between the two countries, it is unlikely that Venezuela will pursue its claims through military means. Both diplomatic efforts and the involvement of international actors aim to find a peaceful resolution to the dispute.