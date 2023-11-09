The Historical Significance of the South China Sea Dispute

The long-standing dispute over the South China Sea has once again brought tensions between the Philippines and China to the forefront. The recent near collisions near Second Thomas Shoal have highlighted the ongoing disagreement over the region. Beijing’s claim to Second Thomas Shoal and the entire sea is based on its controversial “nine-dash line.” This line has caused upset among Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam, who also claim waters closest to their coasts.

China continues to insist on the legitimacy of the nine-dash line, despite an international tribunal ruling in 2016 that found no legal basis for their claim. The use of national maps that feature this line allows Beijing to project its maritime territorialization and assert its exceptionalism. According to the Sydney-based Lowy Institute, this approach is not unique to China; world powers utilize representational mediums to justify their exceptionalism.

To understand the roots of this dispute, we need to delve into history. China’s claim to the South China Sea can be traced back centuries. Chinese emperors during the Han Dynasty sent explorers and officials to investigate other parts of Asia, including the South China Sea, as early as the second century. By the Song Dynasty, China was already naming and claiming territories in the island chains of Nansha (the Spratly Islands) and Xisha (the Paracel Islands).

However, Western explorers and the rise of the Vietnamese Nguyen dynasty challenged China’s claims in the 19th century. European powers, such as Portugal, Britain, the Netherlands, and France, established colonies and expanded their influence in Southeast Asia. The Japanese further complicated the situation during their control of many cities in China and their occupation of surrounding countries during World War II.

After Japan surrendered, the Nationalist government of China published a map in 1947, claiming the South China Sea with an eleven-dash line. However, when the communists took control, they revised the map, abandoning the claim to the Gulf of Tonkin due to their alliance with North Vietnam.

The modern conflicts over the South China Sea escalated with China’s assertive approach under President Xi Jinping. The opposing countries argue that China’s nine-dash line encroaches on their territory as defined by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). ASEAN has been striving to establish a code of conduct to reduce tensions, but progress has been limited.

The allure of the South China Sea lies in its strategic importance as a major trade route and its vast reserves of untapped oil and gas. The estimated resources in the area have attracted the attention of countries like Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

While UNCLOS was signed by China in 1982, Beijing has continued to assert its sovereignty over the South China Sea. The importance of the region’s resources has driven countries to assert their claims, creating an ongoing conflict that remains a significant concern for regional stability.