The Rise of Sikhs in Canada: A Multidimensional Perspective

Sikhs continue to make significant strides in Canada, emerging as one of the fastest growing communities in the country. While tensions between India and Canada have recently intensified, it is crucial to understand the deep-rooted connection that Sikhs have established with their adopted home.

Sikh Population in Canada

With a population of approximately 37 million, Canada is home to around 1.6 million people of Indian origin, making up roughly four percent of the total population. Among these individuals, there are approximately 770,000 Sikhs. Over the past two decades, the Sikh population in Canada has doubled, largely due to migration for educational and employment opportunities from Punjab, India.

Influence on Canadian Society

Sikhs in Canada rank as the fourth largest religious group after Christians, Muslims, and Hindus. Their concentrated presence can be found in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. In addition, Punjabi is the third most spoken language in Canada, highlighting the cultural impact of the Sikh community.

Sikhs have made substantial contributions to various sectors in Canada, most notably construction, transportation, and banking. Many Sikhs have achieved success as entrepreneurs, owning and operating thriving businesses such as hotel chains, restaurants, and gas stations. Furthermore, a significant number of Sikhs have obtained Permanent Residence status in Canada, with additional members of the community residing in the country without official documentation.

Political Influence and Networks

The prominent presence of Sikhs in Canadian politics cannot be overlooked. In 2015, when Justin Trudeau assumed office as Prime Minister, he appointed four Sikh ministers, marking the highest representation of the community at the federal level. Out of the 388 Members of Parliament in Canada, 18 are Sikhs. Moreover, eight of these seats are completely controlled by Sikhs, while they also wield considerable influence in 15 other seats. This political influence stems from the Sikh community’s strong networking ties, particularly through gurdwaras, where both social and financial support are fostered.

Through the establishment of a Sikh fund, the community has been able to collect grants, a portion of which is channeled towards funding election campaigns. The significant representation of Sikhs in Canadian politics has led to a scenario where no political party wishes to antagonize or disregard the community, recognizing their sway and ability to shape electoral outcomes.

