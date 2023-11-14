The Strategic Move: Nawaz Sharif’s Kashmir Proposal

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in his recent speech upon returning to Pakistan, made a bold statement by addressing the Kashmir issue. Sharif expressed his desire to initiate dialogue with India on the matter, emphasizing the need for an effective foreign policy and good relations with neighboring countries. However, it is essential to understand the dynamics at play and the challenges Sharif faces in pursuing this proposal.

During his previous tenure as prime minister, Nawaz Sharif made two attempts to reach out to India. The first was in 1999 during a historic Lahore bus trip with then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The second attempt occurred in 2015 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the risk of visiting Pakistan. Unfortunately, both initiatives were ultimately thwarted by the Pakistan Army, which holds significant influence over the nation’s foreign policies.

In1999, the Lahore bus initiative was derailed by the Kargil war, while the second attempt was marred by the terrorist attack on Pathankot airbase in 2016. These incidents clearly illustrate the challenges faced by Sharif in pursuing positive relations with India.

It is evident that Nawaz Sharif’s desire to engage with India and resolve the Kashmir issue is commendable. However, it is crucial to acknowledge that any such initiative requires approval from the Pakistan Army. The Army remains a key decision-maker when it comes to matters of national security and foreign policy.

There is speculation about whether the Pakistan Army wants Nawaz Sharif to return as the prime minister. While Sharif’s leadership may contribute to his party’s vote bank, both the Army and Sharif have vested interests in keeping Imran Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and currently in jail, from regaining power. Sharif’s return to the premiership could potentially impede the Army’s efforts to sideline Khan permanently.

During the recent rally in Lahore, where Sharif addressed his party workers, the presence of Palestine and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) flags raised eyebrows. Sharif’s statement about initiating dialogue with India on Kashmir, however, is misaligned with India’s stance. India has made it clear that it is not interested in any dialogue on Kashmir, except in the context of addressing cross-border terrorism.

Since the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A, India perceives no further need for discussions on the Kashmir issue with Pakistan. The Kashmir Valley currently enjoys peace, with tourists flocking to the region. Therefore, Sharif’s assertion that he aims to “resolve” the Kashmir issue appears unrealistic, as there is nothing left to resolve from India’s perspective.

It is crucial to recognize that the civilian leadership of Pakistan, including Nawaz Sharif, holds limited authority in matters of national importance. The true power lies with the Pakistan Army, which is not inclined to curb cross-border terrorism in Kashmir. As such, it is important to view Sharif’s statement as a move to appeal to his domestic audience, rather than a genuine attempt to address the Kashmir issue.

While Nawaz Sharif’s proposal to initiate talks on Kashmir holds merit, it remains constrained by the influence of the Pakistan Army. Any progress in resolving the Kashmir issue will depend on a collective effort from both sides, with the involvement of key stakeholders. Only by acknowledging these complexities can a genuine and sustainable resolution be achieved.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Nawaz Sharif’s desire to engage with India on the Kashmir issue genuine?

Nawaz Sharif’s desire to engage with India on the Kashmir issue appears genuine, but any initiative requires approval from the Pakistan Army, which holds significant influence over national policies.

2. Why is the Pakistan Army not comfortable with Nawaz Sharif as the next prime minister?

While Nawaz Sharif’s return to power may contribute to his party’s vote bank, both the Pakistan Army and Sharif have an interest in sidelining Imran Khan, the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and currently in jail. Sharif’s return could hinder the Army’s efforts to keep Khan out of power permanently.

3. What does the presence of Palestine and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) flags at the Lahore rally signify?

The presence of these flags at the rally indicates solidarity with Palestine and support for Pakistan’s claim on the disputed territory of Kashmir. However, India does not view the Kashmir issue as open for dialogue, except in the context of addressing cross-border terrorism.

4. Is there a need for dialogue between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue?

Since the revocation of Article 370 and Article 35A, India perceives no further need for discussions on the Kashmir issue with Pakistan. The Kashmir Valley currently enjoys peace, with tourists visiting the region regularly. Therefore, resolving the Kashmir issue appears unrealistic from India’s perspective.