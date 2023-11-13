Israel’s Response to Hamas’s Attack: A Deep Dive into the Factors

Amid recent events surrounding Hamas’s attack from Gaza, questions have arisen regarding the delayed response of the Israeli Defence Forces. Critics have pointed out the failure of the army’s quick-reaction force, leaving affected communities to depend on their civilian protection forces. While a definitive explanation for the delay is yet to be determined, it appears that surprise, scale, and speed played pivotal roles, overwhelming the unprepared and patchy defences.

Surprise was a crucial element in Hamas’s assault as Israeli intelligence failed to penetrate the planning stage of the attack. By deliberately deceiving their capabilities and intentions, Hamas remained under the radar, keeping their preparations largely offline and away from electronic communications. Consequently, the sheer scale and rapidity of the onslaught caught the Israeli forces off guard.

In a meticulously organized campaign, Hamas deployed thousands of rockets as cover, strategically targeting Israel’s monitoring equipment along the border fence, disrupting their surveillance capabilities. Additionally, heavy explosives and vehicles were employed to create numerous breaches in the security fence, while motorized hang-gliders and motorbikes facilitated the movement of hundreds of armed militants pouring out of Gaza. These unanticipated swarming tactics effectively overwhelmed Israel’s defences, exploiting the inherent chaos of a quiet Saturday morning coupled with a religious holiday.

The lack of adequate defence was evident as some of the Hamas fighters targeted civilian communities, while others sought to seize military outposts. The ease with which these outposts were overrun, leading to the disconcerting sight of Israeli tanks under Hamas control, highlights the deficiencies in security measures. The breaches in the border remained open for an extended period, allowing hostages to be taken into Gaza before tanks were finally deployed to close the gaps.

In the months leading up to the attack, Israeli security forces had focused primarily on the West Bank, potentially leaving vulnerabilities in Gaza. Exploiting this disparity, Hamas may have counted on the internal divisions within Israeli society, including differing views on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies, to distract the country’s security establishment.

Israel has long been acknowledged for possessing one of the most advanced military and intelligence capabilities in the Middle East and the world. However, it is plausible that they underestimated the capabilities of their adversary. The surprise and audacity of the attack draw comparisons to the 9/11 attacks in the United States, which revealed a “failure of imagination” in anticipating the use of planes as weapons. Similarly, Israel’s inability to envision such an ambitious assault from Hamas may be attributed to a similar failure.

Undoubtedly, these concerns will be thoroughly investigated in the long-term inquiries that are expected to follow. Nevertheless, the immediate focus lies in determining the best course of action moving forward rather than dwelling on the past.

