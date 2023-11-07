Israel’s Defensive Strategy: Examining the Shift in IDF Priorities

The recent breach of Israel’s Gaza border fence by Hamas terrorists has raised questions about the effectiveness of the country’s defensive strategy. For years, Israel relied on offensive capabilities and the concept of deterrence to protect its citizens. However, the need for defensive measures has become increasingly apparent in recent decades.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) traditionally focused on three key pillars: deterrence, early warning, and decisive battlefield victory. These elements formed the basis of Israel’s security concept, which had successfully repelled attacks from conventional Arab armies in the past. The IDF’s offensive power was intended to deter enemies from launching an attack and, if necessary, secure a rapid and decisive victory.

The notion of defense began creeping into the conversation in the 1960s when Israel considered purchasing the Hawk surface-to-air missile system from the United States. Some senior IDF officers were initially skeptical, fearing that defensive capabilities would hinder the bold offensive operations necessary for victory. Nonetheless, the Hawk missiles were eventually purchased and integrated into Israel’s existing offensive concept.

However, the effectiveness of defensive measures was called into question during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The Bar-Lev Line, a series of fortifications built along the Suez Canal after the Six Day War, proved ineffective in stopping the Egyptian forces’ advance. Instead of holding off the enemy to allow reserves to reach the front, efforts were focused on rescuing besieged outposts, diverting resources from a potential counteroffensive.

In recent years, Israel has increasingly relied on defensive barriers and fences to protect its borders. This shift began during the Second Intifada, when security barriers were constructed to separate West Bank Palestinians from Israelis. Barriers were also built along the Israel-Gaza border, the border with Egypt, and the border with Jordan. These barriers aimed to prevent terrorist infiltrations, unauthorized migration, and also serve as a deterrent.

While the recent breach of the Gaza border fence is a cause for concern, it is crucial to recognize that defensive measures alone cannot guarantee absolute security. Israel’s security challenges are complex and multifaceted, requiring a comprehensive strategy that balances offensive capabilities with effective defensive measures.

In conclusion, the breach of Israel’s Gaza border fence highlights the ongoing evolution of the IDF’s security concept. Defensive measures have become increasingly important in a changing security landscape. The challenge now lies in finding the right balance between offense and defense to ensure the safety and well-being of Israel’s citizens.