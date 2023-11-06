Building in Flood Zones: Understanding the Risks and Drivers

As the world continues to urbanize at a rapid pace, the construction of buildings in flood-prone areas is soaring, leading to increased concerns about people’s vulnerability to disasters in the face of the escalating climate crisis.

According to recent research published in the journal Nature, between 1985 and 2015, the number of settlements with the highest flood hazard exposure increased by 122%, encompassing small villages to mega-cities. This concerning trend is counterproductive to adapting human settlements to climate change, as countries around the world are significantly increasing their exposure to floods.

The study analyzed global flood hazard datasets and settlement footprint data from the past three decades to identify the populations most affected by flood risk. The findings revealed that urbanization in high-hazard flood zones occurred at a much faster rate than in areas with lower flood risk, as the world’s settlements grew by 85% during the same period.

In 2015, over 11% of built-up areas worldwide faced high or very high flood risk, indicating their vulnerability to flooding depths of at least 50 cm during 1-in-100-year flooding events. Coastal flooding exhibited the fastest increase in vulnerability compared to other types of flooding.

The research also highlighted the fact that flood risks are substantial across all regions of the world and income groups. East Asia and the Pacific region experience the highest exposure, while North America and sub-Saharan Africa face lower exposure to flood risks.

Scarcity is a major driver for building in flood zones. Safer land that is less prone to flooding has already been developed, leaving new construction disproportionately concentrated in floodplains and otherwise hazardous areas. Economic opportunities, such as major port cities, beachfront communities, and tourist areas, often outweigh the perceived risk of disasters. Other factors contributing to building in flood zones include a lack of flood data, poor urban planning, and weak regulation.

The report recommended several actions for policymakers and planners to mitigate the risks associated with building in flood-prone areas. These include investment in disaster preparedness, early warning systems, and evacuation plans, particularly in areas with existing high flood risks. It also emphasized the need to revise land use plans and building codes in areas where the risk is growing.

Understanding the drivers and risks of building in flood zones is crucial as it allows for informed decision-making and effective management of vulnerabilities. The research findings underscore the need for proactive measures to address exposure and vulnerability, as both are expected to worsen with the impacts of climate change. By adopting appropriate strategies, countries can mitigate the risks associated with building in flood-prone areas and safeguard their populations for a more resilient future.