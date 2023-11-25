Why is Congress Struggling to Win in Telangana?

Despite the speculation of anti-incumbency against the BRS government, the Congress party in Telangana faces an uphill battle in winning the election with a decisive majority. Historical data suggests that the Congress has lost ground in Telangana, and the people’s perception also favors BRS to come back to power comfortably.

A survey tracking the perception of Telangana voters reveals that the Congress party still lags behind BRS in terms of vote share. While the Congress has gained some percentage of vote share compared to the last election, it is not sufficient to take over the reins of power from BRS.

Analysis of People’s Perception:

The survey indicates that BRS has a consolidated vote share of at least 40%, while the Congress party’s highest winning perception is only 34%. This 6% margin is expected to tilt the balance in favor of BRS, even if it loses some seats in the upcoming election. As of now, BRS is projected to win 72 to 75 seats, while Congress may only secure 36 seats out of 119, even if everything aligns in its favor.

With a comfortable margin, BRS is placed with at least 12 seats more than the required majority of 60. On the other hand, Congress would need 24 more seats, which seems highly unlikely given the current mood of the people in Telangana.

What’s Behind the Noise?

This leads to the question of where the buzz in favor of the Congress party is coming from. Some vocal sections have turned negative towards BRS in the present election, mainly due to various reasons such as dissatisfaction among unemployed youths who have been unable to secure a government job. Their disappointment stems from not receiving the desired job, without considering the practical aspects of government recruitment. The cancellation of Group examinations and paper leaks also impacted their sentiment, fueling the buzz against BRS.

It is important to note that those who are making negative noises against BRS are mostly urban voters. However, in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, other narratives dominate the perception of the people, and unemployment is not a major issue. The loud sound emanating from these sections primarily comes from tier two cities, where BRS might face some backlash.

BRS’s Strength in Rural Areas

In contrast, rural voters in Telangana appear to be content with the performance of the BRS government. Farmers benefiting from the government’s financial support through Raithu Bandhu, elderly individuals receiving enhanced pensions, and marginalized groups experiencing a better quality of life with financial assistance have rallied behind BRS. These sections form the majority in rural areas, making BRS formidable with their support.

Additionally, the qualitative changes brought by the BRS government in health, education, and rural infrastructure have played a positive role in consolidating support. Social transformative initiatives for backward classes, scheduled castes, and minorities have also created a strong foundation for BRS in rural areas, although their voices are rarely heard in election campaigns.

Doubts Over Congress Promises

As the election results over the past 10 weeks continue to favor BRS, it seems highly likely that they will emerge victorious for the third time in a row. Although the Congress party claims to have gained ground in BRS strongholds, it is more likely a retracement of lost ground, which may not be enough to secure victory. Additionally, the Congress party’s infighting among its leaders and their failure to present a strong, reliable leadership capable of delivering on promises plays against their chances.

Moreover, a significant majority of people view Congress party’s promises as unrealistic, especially considering their performance in Karnataka after winning the election. People believe that these promises are mere desperate attempts to come to power rather than genuine commitments that can be fulfilled if Congress is voted into power. People’s lack of belief in Congress’s ability to deliver on their promises will keep them away from power. With a credibility crisis looming large due to reports from Karnataka, Congress will need to pull off a miracle to win the election in Telangana.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)