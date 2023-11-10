The Impact of China’s Seafood Import Ban on Japan’s Trade and Aquaculture Industry

China’s recent ban on seafood imports from Japan has raised concerns about its impact on trade relations and the aquaculture industry. While some experts believe that the ban is not deeply impactful, others worry about the broader consequences for seafood consumption in China.

According to customs figures, the value of trade between China and Japan dropped by 3.7% to US$357.4 billion last year. In the months of January to July, the value decreased by 12% from the previous year to US$183.3 billion. Despite being Japan’s largest destination for seafood, China primarily sources aquatic products from other countries such as Ecuador, Russia, Vietnam, and India.

Experts have noted that the ban on seafood imports is not a highly significant measure against Japan. Aquaculture does not feature prominently in Sino-Japan trade, and if China were serious about its opposition, it could send a more costly signal by targeting imports of machinery, circuits, and cars from Japan. However, the banning of seafood imports may still impact the fishery and aquaculture industry in Japan, as well as the overall willingness of the Chinese public to consume seafood.

The move by China has already prompted concerns among industry insiders. A staff member with the China Aquatic Products Processing and Marketing Alliance expressed worries about the potential effects on both domestic companies and broader seafood consumption. There are concerns that if such concerns become widespread, it could have a dangerous impact on the industry.

Experts predict that the ban may have far-reaching consequences for China’s fishery and aquaculture sector. It could lead to a decrease in traffic at seafood markets in coastal cities, a slump in sales, and price cuts. Customs figures show that China received 1.937 billion yuan (US$267 million) worth of aquatic products from Japan between January and July. However, in July, shipments from Japan were worth 235 million yuan, down by a third from the previous month due to concerns over food safety.

While some experts argue that the waste water released from Japan’s Fukushima plant may reach Chinese waters, they believe the impact will be limited due to the direction of currents in the North Pacific Ocean, which move towards North America.

In conclusion, China’s ban on seafood imports from Japan may not have a deep impact on trade relations, but it raises concerns about the broader consequences for the aquaculture industry and seafood consumption in China. Both countries may need to consider alternative strategies to strengthen their trade relationship and address potential risks in the future.