China Implements 1 Trillion Yuan Plan for Disaster Reconstruction and Prevention

Chinese authorities have recently made a substantial change to the national budget by issuing 1 trillion yuan (approximately $137 billion) in government bonds. However, the focus of this significant amount is on the reconstruction of areas devastated by natural disasters such as this summer’s historic floods. This plan aims to support the affected regions and implement proactive measures for disaster prevention in the future.

While some may view this as a game-changing move, experts believe that the economic impact should not be exaggerated, especially in the near term. Larry Hu, Chief China Economist at Macquarie, suggests that the amount is not significant enough to have a transformative effect. However, critics and market analysts regard it as a positive surprise since it was not anticipated by the market.

The issuance of government bonds led to positive market reactions. The Hang Seng Index experienced a more than 2% increase in morning trade on Wednesday, surpassing the psychologically significant 17,000 level. Mainland Chinese stocks also saw a broad increase. These positive responses signify renewed investor confidence amid China’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic.

It is important to note that the utilization of these funds is not expected to occur immediately. Most natural disasters this year primarily impacted China’s northern regions during the summer. As the country heads into the winter months, economic experts anticipate that the majority of the funds will be utilized next year, or even in the next two to three years.

Chinese state media has outlined that the 1 trillion yuan in central government issuance will be transferred to local governments in two installments, half for this year and half for next year. Rain Yin, Associate Director at S&P Global Ratings, highlights that the additional funding does not appear to be substantial relative to the local governments’ funding base. It accounts for approximately 5% of transfer revenues or 2% of total revenues for local governments. However, this funding could play a crucial role in supporting selective provinces, specifically regions that have suffered from disasters and require additional borrowings to support local economic recovery and development.

Looking ahead, China’s economy seems to be on track to achieve its target of around 5% growth this year. Nevertheless, this falls below more optimistic forecasts from earlier this year. The International Monetary Fund recently revised China’s growth forecast for 2024 to 4.2%.

In order to add more central government spending in an efficient manner, Nomura’s Chief China Economist Ting Lu suggests directing the funds to support the completion of new homes that were pre-sold by developers and increase infrastructure spending in cities with rising populations. These measures would contribute to the country’s recovery and stimulate economic growth.

The Chinese property market plays a significant role in local government finances. Nomura’s Ting Lu explains that the property market collapse and the decline in land sales revenue have intensified the debt pressures faced by local governments. To combat this issue, Beijing has introduced various measures to reduce the debt risks associated with local governments. One such measure is the issuance of special refinancing bonds, which allows local governments to swap their outstanding hidden debt. As of October 24th, 24 provincial governments have issued over 1 trillion yuan in special refinancing bonds.

On Tuesday, the central government formalized a process that permits local governments to borrow funds for the upcoming year, commencing in the fourth quarter of the preceding year. This move is necessary to avoid a fiscal cliff and maintain financial stability. It is anticipated that this early issuance could reach up to 2.7 trillion yuan based on previous government practices.

These recent announcements precede crucial central government meetings concerning financial regulation and economic policy in the coming weeks. With the appointment of a new finance minister and the potential for improved fiscal-monetary policy coordination, China is positioning itself for more effective execution of fiscal policies and stronger financial stability.