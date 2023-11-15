In the midst of conflict and tense relations, it is often difficult to understand the motivations and actions of all parties involved. In the case of the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, one question that frequently arises is why Hamas continues to build tunnels instead of investing in bomb shelters to protect its citizens.

While it may seem counterintuitive for an organization to prioritize tunnels over shelters, it is essential to understand the complex nature of the situation.

Hamas, a Palestinian political organization and militant group, justifies its tunnel-building efforts as a means to protect its people from Israeli airstrikes. Musa Abu Marzouk, a member of the Hamas political bureau, explained that these tunnels are intended to provide a sense of security for the Palestinian population.

However, it is crucial to note that the responsibility for protecting civilians lies not only with Hamas but also with the United Nations (UN) and Israel. Marzouk highlighted that 75% of the population in Gaza are refugees, and it is the UN’s duty to ensure their safety.

Exploring the rationale behind Hamas’ tunnel-building strategy

Hamas’ decision to invest in tunnel infrastructure can be analyzed through a different lens. By focusing on tunnel construction, Hamas aims to demonstrate its resilience and ability to withstand Israeli military superiority.

The construction of tunnels serves as a symbolic display of resistance against what Hamas perceives as an oppressive occupation. It allows the organization to convey strength and determination, which reinforces its narrative and garners support from its base.

Furthermore, building tunnels allows Hamas to create alternative supply routes and mobility options for its members. This strategy is crucial in a situation where traditional routes may be heavily monitored or restricted, making movement within the area challenging.

FAQ:

Q: Why doesn’t Hamas prioritize building bomb shelters?

A: Hamas prioritizes tunnel construction as a means to demonstrate resilience and offer protection against Israeli airstrikes. They believe this strategy ensures their ability to withstand military pressure and maintain their narrative of resistance.

Q: What are the responsibilities of the UN and Israel in protecting civilians in Gaza?

A: The UN has a responsibility to protect civilians in conflict zones, particularly in situations where a large percentage of the population are refugees. Israel, too, holds a responsibility to provide essential services to those in need, including safe infrastructure.

The importance of long-term solutions

While the immediate focus often falls on the construction of tunnels and bomb shelters, it is crucial to address the underlying causes of conflicts and invest in long-term solutions.

Governments, organizations, and international bodies must work collaboratively to address the political, social, and economic factors that perpetuate violence and insecurity. By fostering dialogue, promoting understanding, and investing in infrastructure that promotes safety and stability, it is possible to create a future that prioritizes peace and mutual coexistence.

