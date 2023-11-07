Meta Efforts to Block Violent Content Insufficient in Protecting Users

Despite recent efforts by Meta and other social media platforms to block violent content, the tragic reality of harmful and disturbing videos being shared on these platforms still persists. The case of Yoav Shimoni, who watched his grandmother’s death on Facebook, highlights the urgent need for stronger moderation and content control.

In the wake of previous incidents, such as the 2019 Christchurch mosque attack, social media companies vowed to take action to prevent the spread of such violent content. However, recent cuts to moderation teams at Meta and other platforms have raised concerns about their ability to effectively police harmful material.

Hamas, although barred from Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, has found ways to circumvent these restrictions and continue posting grisly videos of attacks on Israeli civilians. Despite Shimoni’s repeated attempts to report his grandmother’s video, it took Facebook more than three hours to remove it from her page. This delayed response raises questions about the efficiency of the platform’s content moderation.

While Meta claims to have removed or marked as disturbing over 795,000 pieces of violating content in the three days following the terrorist attack, it remains unclear how many of these messages were posted by Hamas. The company’s introduction of the “Lock Your Profile” tool is a step in the right direction, but it fails to address the underlying issue of violent content being shared on the platform.

Meta is not the only platform struggling with content moderation. X, formerly known as Twitter and owned by Elon Musk, has also been overrun with falsehoods and extremist content after the Oct. 7 attack. Telegram, a Dubai-based platform with limited content moderation, has become Hamas’ main platform for distributing propaganda and disturbing footage.

The fact that terrorist organizations like Hamas exploit social media platforms to broadcast their atrocities underscores the need for more stringent measures in combating this issue. Without effective moderation and content control, innocent users like Yoav Shimoni and Maayan Zin, who discovered videos of their loved ones being abducted, are left traumatized.

The tragic experiences of individuals connected to these horrifying videos present a clear call to action for social media companies. It is imperative that they prioritize user safety and well-being by investing in robust moderation strategies and technology to swiftly identify and remove violent content. Only through decisive action can platforms ensure a safer and more responsible digital environment for their users.