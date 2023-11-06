Canada’s Allegations Against India and the Dilemma for Western Allies

Canada’s recent allegations linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh leader have put Western allies in a challenging position. Typically, such accusations would spark widespread uproar among democratic nations. However, in this case, the response from important allies like the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand has been noticeably muted.

The reason behind this silence lies in the growing importance of India as a counterweight to China. Western nations are eager to strengthen ties with India to balance Beijing’s rising power and assertiveness. As Stephanie Carvin, a professor of international relations, explains, “India is important in Western calculations for balancing China, and Canada is not.”

India’s substantial economy, fast-growing status, and large population make it an influential global player. This newfound significance makes it difficult for Western allies, who are also key partners to India, to take a firm stance against the country. They are cautious not to jeopardize their growing economic and strategic relationships.

While Canada has openly accused India of involvement in the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, its allies have refrained from condemning India outright. Instead, they emphasize the need for a thorough investigation. The delicate balancing act between supporting Canada and maintaining positive relations with India puts nations like the UK in a challenging position, particularly as they seek a trade deal with India.

The Biden administration, while concerned by Trudeau’s allegations, appears to offer more moral support than substantive action. The US considers its relationship with India vitally significant, both for the region and the broader Indo-Pacific strategy. Thus, they may choose to let the issue play out as a bilateral matter between Canada and India.

While Canada has yet to provide evidence of India’s involvement in the murder, the fact that Trudeau was willing to speak out indicates his certainty about the information available. The dilemma for India is that Canada shared this intelligence with its Five Eyes alliance partners, who ultimately chose not to disrupt India’s G20 summit or the way it is being positioned by the West as a counter to China.

In conclusion, Canada’s allegations against India not only highlight the complexities of global alliances but also demonstrate the Western states’ desire to exploit India’s potential geopolitical influence. As China’s power grows, it becomes increasingly challenging for Western countries to take a strong stance against India, fearing the loss of crucial economic and strategic partnerships.