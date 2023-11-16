Why the Increasing Oil Prices Pose a Dilemma for the Biden Administration

As oil prices continue to rise, the Russian economy is benefiting from increased energy revenue, which it can potentially use to prolong its conflict with Ukraine. This presents a complex problem for the Biden administration, with no simple solution in sight.

Last year, the Biden administration, alongside other advanced nations forming the G-7 coalition, implemented a price cap on Russian oil. The cap, set at $60 per barrel, aimed to limit Russia’s oil revenue and its financing of the ongoing war, while ensuring a steady supply of Russian oil on the global market. The fear was that if Russia reduced its exports, it could cause a surge in global oil prices.

For much of the year, the price cap effectively controlled Russia’s oil sales. However, with recent market trends, Russian crude is now being sold at around $68 per barrel, the highest price since last fall. The potential for further increases in oil prices is looming as global demand remains strong, while production cuts by the OPEC+ cartel, of which Russia is a member, tighten the supply and drive prices up.

This surge in oil prices could provide President Vladimir Putin with the much-needed cash to sustain his military campaign in Ukraine. Despite sanctions aimed at curbing Russia’s war-making capabilities, the country’s economy has shown surprising resilience, casting doubts on the effectiveness of the measures implemented thus far.

Some critics argue that the G-7 coalition should lower the price cap to $50 or even less. However, this scenario appears unlikely. Russia, being the third-largest oil producer globally, has recently reduced its own exports, which has contributed to the increase in oil prices. Lowering the cap could potentially lead to Russia cutting off its oil supply, driving prices even higher. This, in turn, would have significant implications for the US economy, with gasoline prices potentially reaching $4 per gallon – a threshold that could harm President Biden’s approval rating as the 2024 election cycle approaches.

The G-7’s ability to maintain the price cap on Russian oil exports will come under increasing pressure. Experts predict that substantial changes to the cap are unlikely due to economic and political concerns, particularly within the United States.

According to a senior Biden administration official, the price cap regime’s overlooked objective is to prevent supply panics that occurred during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. By keeping oil prices stable, the administration believes it can exert downward pressure on Russian prices while reducing Putin’s revenue.

Replacing quotes in the original article, the Biden administration official explained that their strategy has two main goals: to lower Putin’s revenue and maintain a stable supply of oil on the market. They recognize that lowering the price cap could lead to the Kremlin refusing to sell oil altogether. Thus, they believe that their current approach strikes a balance between their objectives.

While the price cap on Russian oil is a novel attempt to restrict funding for Russia’s war efforts, it has proven relatively ineffective compared to other sanctions. The European Union’s embargo on Russian oil purchases, for example, has had a more significant impact. This embargo has forced Russia to redirect its export structure away from Europe, with India and China becoming its primary energy customers.

Despite these efforts, violations of the price cap persist. Some reports have even suggested the use of a “ghost fleet” to circumvent the cap and other sanctions. Experts assert that the price cap, currently set at $60, is irrelevant. They argue for its reduction to a lower limit, such as $50, in order to further restrict Russia’s war financing.

However, there is hesitancy among Ukraine’s allies to lower the price cap. While decreasing it would hamper Russia’s war efforts without much harm to others, it also has the potential to prompt Russia to cut off supply and trigger a significant increase in oil prices. Moreover, such a move could result in costly infrastructure damage for Russia.

In conclusion, the increasing oil prices create a predicament for the Biden administration. While they seek to limit Russia’s revenue and military capabilities through the price cap on oil, they must navigate a delicate balance between consumer concerns over rising gasoline prices and the potential for Russia to escalate the situation through supply manipulation. Finding a sustainable solution to this complex problem will require careful diplomatic and economic considerations.

