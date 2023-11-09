Exploring the Pros and Cons of a Potential Saudi-Israel Deal

President Joe Biden has recently been exploring the possibility of a significant deal involving Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel, Israel reopening talks with Palestinians, and the United States signing a mutual defense pact with Saudi Arabia. While this proposal has garnered attention and sparked a lively debate, it is essential to carefully consider the potential pros and cons of such an agreement.

One major point of contention is the idea of a U.S. defense pact with Saudi Arabia. While alliances of convenience with non-democratic countries have occurred in the past for realpolitik reasons, entering into a sacred bond to defend a country led by a dynastic monarchy raises concerns. The kingdom’s poor human rights record, combined with the crown prince’s involvement in the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, make this alliance questionable and potentially hypocritical from the perspective of the U.S.’s broader foreign policy goals.

Furthermore, striking a mutual defense pact with one of the least democratic nations in the world could undermine President Biden’s aim to position the global political landscape as a contest between democracy and authoritarianism. Emphasizing such a dichotomy becomes problematic if the U.S. aligns itself with countries that do not strive for democratic ideals. This could provide major propaganda victories for China and Russia, thereby jeopardizing the United States’ credibility and powerful messaging on democracy.

Moreover, there are concerns surrounding the potential for a nuclear sharing agreement as part of this deal. While Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in obtaining nuclear technology for peaceful purposes under international supervision, granting such trust without solid guarantees can be precarious. Historical instances like India’s nuclear weapon development and doubts surrounding Iran’s nuclear program serve as cautionary examples. Additionally, the potential nuclear proliferation in this region could trigger a new, complex, and dangerous form of Cold War, with major implications for global security.

In conclusion, the exploration of a Saudi-Israel deal signifies the potential for a significant diplomatic shift in the Middle East. However, it is crucial to approach this proposal with caution and consider the potential consequences. Balancing the pursuit of peace and stability with ethical considerations, democratic principles, and non-proliferation concerns will be essential in determining the viability and desirability of such an agreement.