Israeli Authorities Grapple with Eritrean Protests: A Cry for Freedom

Over recent days, South Tel Aviv has witnessed a series of riots instigated by Eritreans protesting against their regime. The violent clashes began when the Eritrean Embassy attempted to hold an event at a local venue, resulting in the injury of over 100 individuals.

Protesters emphatically state that they had previously alerted the police multiple times, urging them to prevent the embassy from organizing this event. The palpable tension escalated into physical altercations among pro-government, anti-government protesters, and law enforcement agents on a fateful Saturday afternoon.

Central Grievances: Surveillance and Refugee Status Disputes

At the heart of these protests lie long-standing complaints from anti-government demonstrators concerning the embassy’s unwelcome surveillance and tracking of Eritrean refugees. Additionally, the ongoing disputes between Eritreans and the Israeli government regarding refugee and asylum statuses have fueled the rationale behind these riots.

Recent Revelations: Embassies, Spies, and the Diaspora Tax

In a recent exposé by the Swiss newspaper St. Galler Tagblatt, it was uncovered that the Eritrean Embassy had been clandestinely deploying spies disguised as refugees in order to extort money from their fellow compatriots seeking refuge. Multiple accounts were documented, recounting how individuals who had successfully fled Eritrea were traced and coerced to pay purported “debts” or “taxes” to their home country.

The chilling extent to which these covert operations have infiltrated the lives of those seeking safety was best exemplified by the repugnant act of sending a photograph of a woman’s daughter on her way to school, accompanied by a message stating, “we know everything. You have debts in your country!” This shocking practice is related to the “diaspora tax” imposed on Eritrean citizens residing abroad.

The “North Korea of Africa”: A Totalitarian Regime

Eritrea is often likened to North Korea in terms of its oppressive and totalitarian regime. Since its independence from Ethiopia in the early 1990s, the country has been under the iron rule of President Isaias Afwerki, a leader known for his merciless treatment of political opponents. Many have suffered imprisonment and even death at his hands.

What sets Eritrea apart from other countries with compulsory conscription policies, such as Israel, is the indefinite nature of conscription. In Eritrea, both men and women are obligated to serve in the military, with no clear end in sight. The United Nations has made comparisons to forced labor and slavery due to the stringent and enduring nature of this mandatory service.

As Israeli authorities grapple with the aftermath of these riots, it is evident that Eritreans in the country are desperately calling out for freedom. The clashes serve as a chilling reminder of the dire conditions faced by those under the oppressive Eritrean regime and the complex challenges faced by the host country in addressing the needs and grievances of these asylum seekers.

