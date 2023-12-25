Why Arab Countries are Reluctant to Join the US-led Maritime Coalition Against Houthis

The decision by several Arab nations to opt out of the US-led maritime coalition against the Houthis has raised questions about their motivations and concerns. While Bahrain has joined the alliance, other countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Egypt have chosen to stay on the sidelines. This divergence in participation has sparked discussions about the underlying factors at play.

To understand the hesitation of these Arab nations, it is important to consider the complex dynamics of the Yemen conflict. Saudi Arabia, which has been actively involved in the fighting against the Houthis, is reportedly close to signing a cease-fire agreement with the Iran-backed group. The completion of this agreement is a priority for Saudi Arabia, which may explain its reluctance to engage in a new military alliance.

The UAE, another key player in the region, has also suffered the consequences of the Yemen war and is not eager to escalate the situation at the moment. Even before the conflict in Gaza, the UAE had announced its departure from the existing coalition that aimed to protect maritime trade in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea from piracy and terrorist threats. The country is focused on addressing its own concerns and rebuilding stability in the region.

Egypt, on the other hand, has economic and security interests in protecting the shipping routes passing through the region. However, it has chosen not to participate in the coalition due to its primary focus on increasing pressure on Israel to lift the blockade on Gaza. Egypt fears that any agreement related to the transfer of Gazans to Sinai could reignite tensions and lead to another war. Therefore, its current priorities do not align with joining the maritime coalition against the Houthis.

One common factor among these countries is their hesitation in being associated with an alliance that is perceived to be connected to Israel. Critics argue that the primary goal of the coalition is to support Israel, rather than protecting maritime routes. This perception has led to opposition and skepticism within the Arab world. Instead of lifting the blockade on Gaza, as many would expect, the coalition is seen as recruiting support for Israel.

These concerns reflect the complexities of the regional dynamics and the delicate balance of interests. Arab nations are navigating their own priorities and assessing the potential risks and benefits of joining such an alliance. The ongoing negotiations between Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Houthis indicate a preference for resolving the conflict through diplomatic means, rather than engaging in a new military alliance.

