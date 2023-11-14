Afghans Face Uncertainty as Pakistan Cracks Down on Undocumented Migration

As tensions rise along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, thousands of Afghan migrants are being ordered to leave Pakistan or face expulsion. The crackdown on undocumented migration has left many Afghans feeling hurt and angry as they are forced to return to a country plagued by violence and instability.

Abdul Rasul, a member of a large household consisting of multiple generations, is one of those affected by the new policy. Having lived in Pakistan for most of his life, Rasul wonders why he is being sent back to Afghanistan, a country he left as a young child. Despite having government-approved identification documents and deep roots in Pakistan, he is being forced to uproot his entire family.

Pakistan, home to over 4 million Afghans, has seen a surge in violence by armed groups linked to Afghanistan. This has fueled public resentment towards Afghan refugees and prompted the government to take action. However, critics argue that the policy unfairly targets vulnerable Afghan citizens who may not have a safe environment to return to.

While Pakistan has been a host to millions of Afghan refugees over the years, the recent wave of violence has strained the relationship between the two countries. The Pakistani government maintains that its decision to crack down on undocumented migrants is in line with international laws and aimed at ensuring the welfare and security of its people.

However, for individuals like Abdul Rasul and Khair Muhammad, who have built their lives in Pakistan and consider it their home, the sudden deportation order is a bewildering and cruel blow. Muhammad, who has already been forced to move countries multiple times, questions how many times he and his family will have to uproot their lives to find safety.

Sources: Al Jazeera