The Complex Dynamics of Coups: Insights from Africa

In recent times, Africa has witnessed a series of coup d’états, with the most recent being the one in Gabon. These non-democratic transitions of power highlight the diverse nature of coup attempts across the continent. Various factors such as historical context, foreign intervention, economic conditions, and the politicization of the military contribute to the variation in coup dynamics.

Unlike recent coups in the Sahel region of Africa, Gabon’s coup stands out due to its unique characteristics. Unlike Mali and Burkina Faso, Gabon did not face significant security threats such as Islamist terrorism, making security justifications irrelevant in this case. Furthermore, the ousted President Ali Bongo was part of a dynastic dictatorship that had ruled the country for four decades, which sets it apart from Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali, where attempts towards democratic civilian rule had been made.

The coup leaders in Gabon, particularly Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, took advantage of the Bongo family’s corruption and disputed election results to overthrow the government. The ruling elites had exploited Gabon’s oil wealth for personal gain, neglecting the development of state institutions such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Experts argue that Gabon’s coup can be considered a continuity coup, where little change is expected other than the figurehead benefitting from the state’s resources.

While Africa has witnessed an increase in coup attempts, it is essential to recognize that these coups are not all interconnected or identical. Analyzing the patterns of coup dynamics provides insights into these undemocratic power transitions. It is crucial to understand the actors, forces, and contextual factors driving these events to gain a deeper understanding of the countries involved and our global political landscape.

Coups are relatively rare phenomena, and various factors contribute to their occurrence. Historical precedent plays a significant role, as prior coup attempts signal the possibility and availability of conditions for further attempts. Economic inequality, colonial legacies, and Cold War-era proxy battles for influence have also influenced coup dynamics in Africa and Latin America.

Coup outcomes can vary depending on the context and interests of the ruling elites. In cases like Gabon and Zimbabwe, where coups resulted in a continuation of authoritarian rule, true democratic reforms and free and fair elections were hindered to protect the ruling elite’s interests. Similarly, in Thailand, military coups aimed to maintain the power of the monarchy and prevent the development of progressive democracy.

