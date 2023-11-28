Women’s Groups Urged to Break Silence on Hamas Brutality

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin of “The View” recently criticized women’s groups for their silence on Hamas’ brutal sexual violence. Griffin highlighted the use of rape as an act of war and expressed disappointment over the lack of condemnation from major women’s organizations. In response, co-host Whoopi Goldberg defended the groups’ silence, suggesting that they may be hesitant to aggravate the situation.

The discussion prompted by Griffin’s comments shed light on the importance of addressing sexual violence as a weapon in warfare. In an op-ed for CNN, Sheryl Sandberg emphasized the gravity of the issue and called out the silence surrounding Hamas’ actions. Witness accounts have detailed disturbing incidents of sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists, including rape and murder.

While acknowledging the difficulty of confronting such atrocities, Goldberg stressed the need to bring attention to them. The focus, she argued, should be on finding ways to coexist peacefully instead of perpetuating the cycle of violence. This requires a collective effort and a commitment to ending the conflict and working towards a harmonious resolution.

The silence from women’s groups on Hamas brutality against women is a concerning development. These organizations have played a pivotal role in advocating for women’s rights and addressing gender-based violence. The absence of condemnation undermines progress made in believing and supporting survivors of rape and assault. It is vital to denounce these crimes and raise awareness at every opportunity.

