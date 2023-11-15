Who World Report On Disability 2020: A Comprehensive Overview of Global Disability

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released its highly anticipated World Report on Disability 2020, shedding light on the current state of disability worldwide. This comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the challenges faced by people with disabilities and offers recommendations for improving their lives.

The report defines disability as an umbrella term encompassing impairments, activity limitations, and participation restrictions. It emphasizes that disability is not solely a health issue but also a societal one, influenced by environmental and attitudinal barriers. The report highlights the importance of adopting a human rights-based approach to disability, ensuring equal opportunities and inclusion for all.

Key Findings and Recommendations

The WHO report reveals that over one billion people, or approximately 15% of the global population, live with some form of disability. It emphasizes that people with disabilities often face significant barriers in accessing healthcare, education, employment, and social services. These barriers perpetuate inequalities and hinder their full participation in society.

To address these challenges, the report provides several key recommendations. It calls for the removal of physical and social barriers, the promotion of inclusive policies and legislation, and the provision of accessible and affordable healthcare services. Additionally, it emphasizes the importance of empowering people with disabilities and involving them in decision-making processes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is the purpose of the WHO World Report on Disability 2020?

A: The report aims to raise awareness about disability issues, provide a comprehensive overview of the global disability situation, and offer recommendations for improving the lives of people with disabilities.

Q: How many people worldwide live with disabilities?

A: According to the report, over one billion people, or approximately 15% of the global population, live with some form of disability.

Q: What are the main barriers faced by people with disabilities?

A: People with disabilities often encounter barriers in accessing healthcare, education, employment, and social services. These barriers hinder their full participation in society and perpetuate inequalities.

Q: What are the key recommendations provided in the report?

A: The report recommends the removal of physical and social barriers, the promotion of inclusive policies and legislation, the provision of accessible and affordable healthcare services, and the empowerment of people with disabilities.

In conclusion, the WHO World Report on Disability 2020 serves as a crucial resource for understanding the challenges faced by people with disabilities globally. By implementing the report’s recommendations, societies can work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable world for all individuals, regardless of their abilities.