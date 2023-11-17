Who World Report On Ageing And Health

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently released its comprehensive report on ageing and health, shedding light on the challenges and opportunities associated with the global ageing population. The report, titled “World Report on Ageing and Health,” provides valuable insights into the impact of ageing on individuals and societies worldwide.

The report defines ageing as a lifelong process that encompasses physical, mental, and social changes. It emphasizes that healthy ageing is not merely the absence of disease but rather the ability to maintain functional abilities that enable well-being in older age. The report also highlights the importance of addressing the diverse needs and capabilities of older adults to ensure their full participation in society.

Key Findings and Recommendations

The WHO report identifies several key findings and recommendations to promote healthy ageing. It emphasizes the need for a life-course approach that focuses on health promotion and disease prevention from early childhood to older age. The report also highlights the importance of creating age-friendly environments that support older adults’ autonomy, participation, and social inclusion.

Furthermore, the report emphasizes the significance of integrating healthcare and long-term care systems to provide comprehensive and person-centered services for older adults. It calls for strengthening primary healthcare and community-based services to ensure accessible and affordable care for older populations.

FAQ

Q: What is healthy ageing?

A: Healthy ageing refers to the process of developing and maintaining functional abilities that enable well-being in older age. It encompasses physical, mental, and social well-being.

Q: What are age-friendly environments?

A: Age-friendly environments are settings that promote active ageing and support the needs and preferences of older adults. These environments are inclusive, accessible, and provide opportunities for social participation.

Q: How can healthcare systems support healthy ageing?

A: Healthcare systems can support healthy ageing by integrating healthcare and long-term care services, strengthening primary healthcare, and providing person-centered care that addresses the specific needs of older adults.

In conclusion, the WHO World Report on Ageing and Health serves as a valuable resource for policymakers, healthcare professionals, and individuals interested in promoting healthy ageing. By understanding the challenges and opportunities associated with an ageing population, we can work towards creating a society that values and supports the well-being of older adults.