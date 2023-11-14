New Perspectives on the Future of Gaza: Who Will Govern After the Israeli Offensive?

Amidst the ongoing Israeli military offensive against Hamas in Gaza, uncertainty looms over the question of who will govern the territory once the hostilities cease. Hamas, a Palestinian group with an armed wing, has been in power in Gaza since 2007, when they seized control after street battles with the Palestinian Authority (PA). The conflict escalated when Hamas fighters crossed the heavily militarized border in early October, resulting in widespread casualties and destruction.

Israel, while determined not to reoccupy Gaza, emphasizes the need for a “demilitarized, deradicalized, and rebuilt” future for the territory. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu envisions the establishment of a civilian government, though details about its formation remain vague. The aim is to create a better future for both Israel and Gaza. However, there are concerns regarding the potential for any actor to govern Gaza under current circumstances, with little hope that the unpopular Palestinian Authority could return without being treated as an enemy.

The PA, which currently has partial administrative control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, insists on a comprehensive political solution to the long-standing Israel-Palestinian conflict before assuming power in Gaza. This comprehensive solution would encompass the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, emphasized the need for a political resolution as a prerequisite for PA governance in Gaza.

Hamas, on the other hand, has made it clear that they will not accept a puppet government imposed by the United States or Israel. They assert that their fate is inseparable from that of the Palestinian people as a whole. The group’s exiled deputy chief of political affairs, Saleh al-Aruri, states that discussing a post-Hamas scenario is tantamount to discussing a post-Palestine reality.

The international community also faces challenges in determining the future governance of Gaza. Any potential international force deployed to govern the territory would likely be met with strong opposition from the Palestinian people, who would view it as an occupying force. The sentiment is echoed by the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, which has vowed to reject any imposed power in Gaza.

There are concerns that without a potential agreement between the PA and Hamas, reasserting PA control in Gaza could lead to a new civil war, risking further instability and suffering for the Palestinian people. As the conflict continues, there is still much uncertainty surrounding how and on what terms it will ultimately come to an end.

