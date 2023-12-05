What does the future hold for Hong Kong’s democracy movement?

As the landscape of Hong Kong’s democracy movement continues to evolve, many of its young faces have chosen different paths. Former political activists Agnes Chow, Nathan Law, and Joshua Wong were once at the forefront of the opposition movement in Hong Kong, but where are they now?

Agnes Chow, a co-founder of the political party Demosisto, recently revealed that she left Hong Kong three months ago to pursue a master’s degree in Canada. She has no plans to return to Hong Kong, despite being connected to an ongoing national security case. Chow’s decision to leave the city has drawn condemnation from Beijing and local authorities.

Nathan Law, another co-founder of Demosisto, is currently living in the United Kingdom after leaving Hong Kong before the national security law was enacted. He was granted asylum in the UK in 2021. Law had previously served jail time for his involvement in the storming of government headquarters during the Occupy movement in 2014.

Joshua Wong, who gained international fame as a student activist, has also faced his share of legal troubles. He was involved in the 2014 Occupy movement and was sentenced to three months in prison for defying a court order to clear out of an occupied site. Wong has been instrumental in lobbying for international support for Hong Kong’s democracy, but he later pledged to stop asking for foreign sanctions on the city in order to save his candidacy for legislative elections.

These young activists continue to be key figures in Hong Kong’s democracy movement, even as they pursue different paths and face ongoing challenges. While their methods and strategies may differ, their shared goal of advocating for democracy and self-determination for Hong Kong remains unchanged.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Demosisto?

A: Demosisto was a now-disbanded political party in Hong Kong that advocated for self-determination for the city.

Q: What is the national security law in Hong Kong?

A: The national security law is a controversial legislation imposed in Hong Kong in 2020 that targets activities deemed to be undermining national security, including acts of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces.

Q: What is the Occupy movement?

A: The Occupy movement, also known as the Umbrella Movement, was a pro-democracy protest movement that took place in Hong Kong in 2014. Protesters called for greater democracy and universal suffrage in the city.

