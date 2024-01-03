A New Perspective on the Killing of Hamas Leader Saleh al-Arouri

A recent incident in Beirut’s southern suburbs has shaken the region, as senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri was killed in a drone strike. The attack targeted a Hamas office in Dahiyeh, a stronghold of Hezbollah, and resulted in the death of six individuals, according to Lebanon’s state news agency.

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, swiftly confirmed al-Arouri’s death and condemned it as a “cowardly assassination” orchestrated by Israel. The group emphasized that such assaults, whether inside or outside of Palestine, would not succeed in breaking the resilience and determination of the Palestinian people.

The significance of this strike lies in its implications for Israel’s objectives in the Gaza Strip. Hamas asserted that it once again exposed the enemy’s failure to achieve its aggressive goals in the region. The killing of al-Arouri substantiates Hamas’s claim that Israel’s attempts to undermine their valiant resistance have been futile.

Following the news of al-Arouri’s demise, the town of Arura in the occupied West Bank, where the Hamas official hailed from, is grieving the loss. A general strike has been declared in Ramallah for Wednesday as a mark of respect.

Who was Saleh al-Arouri? The 57-year-old was the deputy chief of Hamas’s political bureau and played a crucial role as one of the founders of the group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades. After spending 15 years in an Israeli jail, he had been living in exile in Lebanon before his untimely death. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously threatened to eliminate al-Arouri before the current conflict began.

Al-Arouri had recently assumed the role of spokesperson for Hamas, firmly stating to Al Jazeera that the group would not engage in negotiations for the release of captives until the war in Gaza comes to an end. In recognition of his involvement with Hamas, the United States designated him as a “global terrorist” in 2015 and offered a $5 million reward for any information leading to his arrest or elimination.

The response from Israel regarding al-Arouri’s death has been mixed. While there has been no official acknowledgment, Mark Regev, an advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu, denied Israel’s responsibility for the attack. However, he acknowledged the precision of the strike and suggested it targeted the Hamas leadership, affirming that it was not an attack on the Lebanese state.

Surprisingly, former Israeli envoy to the United Nations, Danny Danon, lauded the attack and extended congratulations to the Israeli army, Shin Bet (the security service), and Mossad (the intelligence agency) for eliminating al-Arouri. Danon expressed a determination to hold those responsible for the October 7 massacre, alluding to a Hamas attack on southern Israel that resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people.

The response from Lebanon has been one of condemnation. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati labeled the strike a “new Israeli crime” and accused Israel of attempting to entangle Lebanon in the ongoing conflict. Mikati warned against Israel using Lebanon’s southern border to impose new realities and alter the rules of engagement.

Hezbollah, Lebanon’s influential political and military organization, vowed that the attack on the capital would not go unpunished. The incident has heightened tensions in the region and raised concerns about potential escalation.

In conclusion, the killing of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri has shed light on the complexities and power dynamics at play in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for control, resistance, and the quest for justice in the region.

