Dmitry Utkin, known by the call sign “Wagner,” was a highly mysterious figure and a key player in the shadowy world of Russian mercenary groups. While many initially believed Utkin to be the founder of the infamous Wagner Group, evidence points to this being a smokescreen for Yevgeny Prigozhin, who recently admitted his leading role. This revelation raises questions about who Utkin really was and what his involvement in the group entailed.

Born in Asbest, Russia, in 1970, Utkin began his military career at the age of 18. He served as a lieutenant colonel in Russia’s military intelligence division, the Spetsnaz GRU, and participated in the country’s wars in Chechnya between 1994 and 2000. His exact departure from the military is unclear, but in 2013, he found employment with the enigmatic Hong-Kong-based private military company, the Slavonic Corps. The group’s only known deployment was in Syria, where they reportedly suffered a significant defeat against fighters associated with al-Qaeda.

The birth of the Wagner Group can be traced back to Russia’s intervention in Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014. As Russian troops annexed the territory and supported separatist rebels in the east, the Wagner Group emerged on the scene. It is believed that the group took its name from Utkin’s call sign, “Wagner,” a reference to the Nazi sympathies of its members. Utkin’s role in forming the group remains murky, but evidence confirms his active and influential role in the war in Ukraine’s Donbas region.

Throughout the years, Utkin’s involvement extended beyond Ukraine, as he participated in Wagner’s activities in Syria and Africa. He has been linked to disturbing incidents, including allegedly ordering the beating and filming of a Wagner defector in Homs, Syria. In recognition of his services in Ukraine, Utkin received the Order for Courage from Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2016. Furthermore, he appeared to maintain unwavering loyalty to Prigozhin and the Wagner Group, evidenced by a video in which Utkin and Prigozhin address fighters, stating, “This isn’t the end; it’s just the beginning of the biggest job in the world, which will be carried out very soon.”

Perhaps one of the most troubling aspects of Utkin’s story is his affiliation with Nazi symbolism. Tattoos on his body depict a Nazi eagle and a symbol of the Schutzstaffel (SS), indicating his sympathies for the Third Reich. Wagner Group has faced longstanding allegations of harboring Nazi sympathizers within its ranks, with reports of members spray-painting swastikas and SS symbols.

While Utkin’s life ended tragically in a plane crash, his enigmatic persona and influential role in the Wagner Group continue to spark intrigue and speculation. The details surrounding his military career, his involvement with the Slavonic Corps, and his contribution to the Wagner Group may never be fully revealed. But his story sheds light on the complex and secretive world of private military contractors and the blurred lines between loyalty, ideology, and the pursuit of power.