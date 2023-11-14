Gaza Strip Healthcare System Facing Crisis as WHO Calls for Urgent Action

The healthcare system in the Gaza Strip is on the brink of collapse, according to a warning from the World Health Organization (WHO). The organization has called for immediate action to establish a humanitarian corridor in the region, citing the devastating impact of Israel’s blockade and bombardment.

With Gaza’s hospitals severely overstretched, patients are facing dire circumstances. The limited availability of electricity, with hospitals receiving only a few hours of power each day, exacerbates the situation. Critical services, including intensive care, X-ray, and dialysis, are being impacted due to fuel rationing. The WHO is urging for the opening of a humanitarian corridor to allow health workers into Gaza and the safe evacuation of the sick and injured.

The shortage of medical supplies in the region is also a cause for concern. The WHO emphasizes that time is running out to prevent a full-blown humanitarian disaster in Gaza, home to over two million people. Urgent intervention is needed to provide health services, medical supplies, food, clean water, fuel, and non-food items to the region.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has echoed the WHO’s concerns, labeling the situation in Gaza as “abhorrent.” The loss of electricity in hospitals puts vulnerable individuals, such as newborns in incubators and elderly patients relying on oxygen, at immediate risk. Furthermore, vital medical procedures like kidney dialysis and X-rays cannot be conducted without reliable power supply. Without urgent action, hospitals in Gaza could become makeshift morgues.

Amid escalating tensions, Israel has launched an intense bombardment campaign on Gaza. The country has dropped approximately 6,000 bombs on the region in response to an attack by the armed Hamas group, resulting in the deaths of over 1,300 Israelis. Tragically, at least 1,500 Palestinians have been killed, and thousands more injured. As Israel prepares for a possible ground assault, it is critical to address the healthcare crisis to prevent further loss of life.

Gaza is equipped with approximately 30 hospitals, with 13 operated by the Ministry of Health and others privately run. Shockingly, the WHO has documented 34 attacks on healthcare services in Gaza since the recent escalation began. Tragically, during these attacks, 11 WHO health workers have been killed, 16 injured, and five ICRC workers lost their lives. The destruction extends to ambulances, with 20 being hit in the crossfire.

The WHO urges for the immediate opening of the Rafah border crossing on the border between Gaza and Egypt, as it is vital for providing life-saving aid. The organization stands ready to dispatch trauma and essential health supplies through the crossing, in collaboration with other humanitarian agencies. Time is of the essence to prevent further loss of life in the Gaza Strip.

