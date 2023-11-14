Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Strip: Urgent Action Needed to Save Lives

The situation in the Gaza Strip has reached a critical point, with the World Health Organization (WHO) warning that the enclave’s health system is on the verge of collapse. Israel’s blockade and continuous bombardment have severely impacted healthcare facilities, leaving them struggling to function.

Gaza’s hospitals are facing severe electricity shortages, with only a few hours of power available each day. This has led to the rationing of fuel, which is crucial for maintaining critical services like intensive care, X-ray, and dialysis. The WHO has called for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor, allowing health workers to enter the territory and evacuate the sick and injured.

Additionally, there is a dire shortage of medical supplies, further exacerbating the situation. Time is running out to prevent a humanitarian disaster in Gaza, home to more than two million people. Without immediate access to humanitarian aid, including essential health services, medical supplies, food, clean water, fuel, and non-food items, the ability of humanitarian and health partners to respond to urgent needs will be severely hampered. The lives of countless individuals hang in the balance, and each passing hour without aid puts them at greater risk.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has also expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Gaza. As power outages persist, hospitals face the threat of losing electricity, endangering the lives of vulnerable patients. Newborns in incubators are at risk, and elderly patients relying on oxygen are in grave danger. Kidney dialysis treatments come to a halt, and X-rays cannot be taken. Without electricity, hospitals may be reduced to morgues, further compounding the crisis.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has resulted in immense destruction. Over 6,000 bombs have been dropped, causing a catastrophic loss of life and widespread injuries among Palestinians, with more than 1,500 deaths and countless others wounded. The situation is rapidly deteriorating, and Israel is considering a potential ground assault on the enclave.

Gaza is home to approximately 30 hospitals, but the ongoing conflict has severely impacted their ability to function effectively. The WHO has documented 34 attacks on healthcare services in Gaza since the beginning of the bombardment. Shockingly, 11 WHO health workers have been killed, and 16 others have been injured. An additional five ICRC workers have also lost their lives. This underscores the urgent need for immediate action to protect healthcare workers and ensure the provision of life-saving services.

The WHO is calling for the immediate opening of the Rafah border crossing on the border with Egypt. This would enable the swift deployment of trauma and essential health supplies to the Gaza Strip. Urgent access through the crossing is crucial to enable WHO and other humanitarian agencies to respond rapidly and save lives.

The situation in the Gaza Strip demands urgent attention and action from the international community. The lives of innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, are at stake. It is imperative that all parties involved work together to establish a lasting ceasefire and ensure the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.

