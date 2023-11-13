A Fresh Perspective: Who Holds the Power at the G-20 Meeting?

Amidst the absence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the upcoming G-20 meeting in New Delhi is set to take an interesting turn. While their non-attendance may initially seem like a setback, it actually creates an opportunity for other leaders to step into the spotlight.

Xi Jinping’s decision to skip the gathering has sparked speculation about strained relations between China and India, as well as concerns about China’s economic crisis. With China being a major player in the global economy, Xi’s absence could frustrate those who wish to discuss economic cooperation with him. On the other hand, the focus shifts to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who will represent Beijing at the summit. It is worth noting that in an authoritarian country like China, the power lies primarily in the hands of the paramount leader, Xi Jinping.

Similarly, Putin’s absence raises questions about the ongoing war in Ukraine and its impact on food prices. While his absence deprives G-20 attendees of the opportunity to directly appeal to him, Putin will host the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he may hold a significant meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It is expected that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will act as Putin’s stand-in at the summit. Although Lavrov may not have the same level of power as Putin, he is a skilled diplomat who can still have an influence on discussions.

The absence of these two influential leaders opens up possibilities for other attendees to make their mark. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, despite his controversial human rights record, cannot be ignored due to Saudi Arabia’s influence on global oil prices. US President Joe Biden, already having met with the crown prince, may use the G-20 as an opportunity to push for diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Unfortunately, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been invited to the summit. However, leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are expected to express strong support for Ukraine in Zelenskyy’s absence.

It’s also worth mentioning that Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish leader, will play a crucial role as a mediator between various world leaders. Whether it’s delivering a message to Putin, influencing decisions about NATO, or facilitating conversations on oil prices, Erdogan’s connections and influence make him an unpredictable figure at the summit.

In conclusion, the absence of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the G-20 meeting opens up a space for other leaders to take center stage. While their non-attendance may pose challenges, it presents an opportunity for attendees to forge new alliances, address pressing issues, and assert their influence on the global stage.

