WHO Expresses Concerns for Safety of Gaza Hospital Amid Communication Disruption

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that it is currently unable to communicate with its contacts at Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza. This communication breakdown has raised serious concerns for the safety and well-being of those who are trapped within the hospital amid the ongoing conflict. As a result, the WHO is urgently calling for an immediate ceasefire to ensure that everyone inside the hospital remains protected.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry’s spokesperson shared that operations at Al Shifa hospital complex, the largest healthcare facility in the area, have been temporarily halted due to the depletion of fuel supplies. This shortage has likely contributed to the loss of communication between the hospital and external parties, including the WHO.

The WHO is particularly worried about the safety of health workers, as well as the hundreds of patients who are currently receiving treatment within the hospital. Among these patients are infants who rely on life support, as well as displaced individuals seeking refuge within the hospital’s premises.

With this concerning development, the WHO emphasizes the urgent need for a ceasefire to prevent any further harm to those already caught in the crossfire. By putting an end to hostilities, it will be possible to guarantee the safety and well-being of everyone inside the hospital.

