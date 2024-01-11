COVID-19 Related Deaths Reach 10,000 in December: A Global Concern

The global impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt as the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that nearly 10,000 deaths were attributed to the virus in December. This surge in fatalities is a cause for concern as hospital admissions increased by 42% in almost 50 countries, particularly in Europe and the Americas. Furthermore, there was a sharp 62% rise in intensive care unit admissions compared to the previous month.

“The level of preventable deaths, although lower than the peak of the pandemic, is still unacceptable,” emphasized WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a press conference.

As the new year begins, the emergence of the JN.1 variant as the most reported coronavirus variant globally adds an additional layer of complexity to the fight against the virus. Tedros expressed certainty that cases were rising in other countries as well, urging governments to maintain surveillance and ensure access to treatment.

To combat the spread of the virus, the WHO continues to advocate for vaccination, testing, wearing masks when necessary, and improving indoor ventilation in crowded spaces. These measures remain crucial in controlling the virus and preventing further fatalities.

Tracking the latest trends, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead at the WHO for COVID-19, highlighted the rise in respiratory diseases, including COVID-19, influenza, rhinovirus, and pneumonia. She anticipated this trend to persist throughout January and the winter months in the northern hemisphere.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the head of emergencies at the WHO, emphasized the importance of vaccination and mask-wearing. Although the vaccines may not completely prevent infection, they significantly reduce the likelihood of hospitalization or death.

It is important to note that the WHO declared an end to the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2023, more than three years after the virus was initially detected in Wuhan, China. However, the ongoing threat and impact of the virus necessitate continued vigilance and global efforts to mitigate its effects.

