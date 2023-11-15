Who Owns Riu Hotel Chain?

The Riu Hotel Chain is a well-known name in the hospitality industry, with numerous luxurious resorts and hotels spread across the globe. But have you ever wondered who owns this prestigious hotel chain? In this article, we will delve into the ownership of the Riu Hotel Chain and shed light on some frequently asked questions.

Ownership:

The Riu Hotel Chain is owned by the Riu family, who have been in the hotel business for over 70 years. The company was founded in 1953 by Juan Riu and his wife, Maria Bertran, in Mallorca, Spain. Since then, the Riu family has expanded their business and established a strong presence in the international hotel market.

Today, the Riu Hotel Chain is jointly owned by the third generation of the Riu family, namely Carmen Riu, Luis Riu, and their respective families. Carmen Riu serves as the CEO of the company, while Luis Riu holds the position of the CEO for the Americas region.

FAQ:

Q: How many hotels does the Riu Hotel Chain own?

A: The Riu Hotel Chain currently operates more than 100 hotels in 20 countries, including popular tourist destinations such as Spain, Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Q: Are all Riu hotels owned by the Riu family?

A: While the majority of Riu hotels are owned by the Riu family, some properties operate under a franchise agreement. These franchised hotels maintain the Riu brand and follow the company’s standards and guidelines.

Q: Is the Riu Hotel Chain a part of a larger hotel group?

A: No, the Riu Hotel Chain is an independent hotel group owned solely by the Riu family. They have built their reputation and success through their dedication to providing exceptional service and quality accommodations.

In conclusion, the Riu Hotel Chain is owned by the Riu family, who have successfully expanded their business over the years. With their commitment to excellence, the Riu Hotel Chain continues to be a preferred choice for travelers seeking luxurious and memorable experiences around the world.