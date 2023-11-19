WHO Leads Humanitarian Mission to Assess Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

In a highly risky joint operation, the World Health Organization (WHO) took the lead in a humanitarian assessment of Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza. The objective of the mission was to evaluate the situation on the ground, conduct a quick analysis of the medical priorities, and establish logistical options for future missions. This necessary initiative involved a team comprised of public health experts, logistics officers, and security staff from various United Nations (UN) agencies including the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS), the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and of course, the WHO.

The mission had to be meticulously coordinated with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to ensure a safe journey along the prearranged route. Given the current conflict in the area, this operation was particularly perilous considering the ongoing heavy fighting taking place in close proximity to the hospital.

Prior to the team’s arrival, the IDF had issued evacuation orders to the remaining internally displaced people (IDPs) seeking refuge at the hospital. This included approximately 2,500 individuals, as well as a number of mobile patients and hospital staff. As a result, the hospital was largely empty by the time the team entered the premises.

Regrettably, due to security concerns, the team had limited time on site, only able to spend one hour inside the hospital. However, within that short timeframe, they were able to witness a distressing reality. The hospital was in a state of disarray, with signs of shelling and gunfire visible. A mass grave at the entrance served as a grim reminder of the lives lost. According to reports, over 80 individuals had already been buried in this tragic site.

Over the past six weeks, Al-Shifa Hospital has been severely affected by a lack of essential supplies such as clean water, fuel, medicines, and food. This has caused the hospital to cease functioning as a medical facility. The dire situation is further compounded by the absence of effective waste management and infection control measures due to the security constraints faced by the staff. Waste has accumulated, increasing the risk of infection for patients and medical personnel.

Al-Shifa Hospital is now unable to admit new patients, forcing the injured and sick to seek treatment at the Indonesian Hospital, which is already overwhelmed and barely functional. This has resulted in the remaining 25 health workers and 291 patients at Al-Shifa facing dire circumstances. Patient deaths have occurred in the past few days due to the lack of medical services. The patients still in the hospital include infants in critical condition, individuals requiring intense care without ventilation, and dialysis patients whose access to life-saving treatment has been compromised.

Considering the current state of Al-Shifa Hospital, the team was tasked with evacuating both the health workers and patients to alternative facilities. Urgent plans are being developed by WHO and its partners to transport the remaining patients, staff, and their families to other hospitals within the next 24–72 hours. However, the hospitals in the southern region of Gaza, namely Nasser Medical Complex and European Gaza Hospital, are already overwhelmed with patients and resources. The influx of referrals from Al-Shifa Hospital will only further strain the already burdened health care workers and limited resources.

The WHO expresses deep concern for the safety and health needs of patients, health workers, and internally displaced individuals sheltering at the few remaining partially functional hospitals in the north. These hospitals are at risk of closure due to the lack of fuel, water, medical supplies, and food, in addition to the ongoing hostilities. Immediate action is imperative to restore the functionality of Al-Shifa and all other hospitals in Gaza to provide the urgently needed health services.

The WHO urges collective efforts to bring an end to the hostilities and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. An immediate ceasefire is necessary, accompanied by the sustained delivery of humanitarian assistance, unhindered access to those in need, the unconditional release of all hostages, and the cessation of attacks on vital infrastructure, including health care facilities. The dire circumstances and immense suffering of the people in Gaza demand an immediate and compassionate response from the international community.

(Source: UN News – news.un.org)