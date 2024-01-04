Understanding the Strategic Role of Zaher Jabarin in Hamas’s Finances

The recent attack by Hamas on Israel and the subsequent Israeli response have shed light on the intricate leadership structure of the Palestinian militant group. While Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar are recognized as top leaders within Hamas, there is another key figure who plays a pivotal role in the group’s finances – Zaher Jabarin.

Nicknamed the “CEO” of Hamas, Jabarin is responsible for overseeing the management of the group’s finances. His role goes beyond traditional leadership positions, as he handles the financial relationship between Hamas and Iran, ensuring the transfer of funds from Tehran to the Gaza Strip.

Jabarin’s influence on Hamas’s finances is significant, as he manages a portfolio worth hundreds of millions of dollars. This financial power is crucial for the group’s operations, providing the necessary resources for weapons and paying the wages of Hamas fighters.

While Israel continues to conduct targeted operations against Hamas in Gaza, the resilience of the group’s financial network remains a concern. Jabarin has successfully maneuvered through Western sanctions, utilizing financial systems across multiple countries to funnel money into Gaza. His close ties with Saleh al-Arouri, a Hamas official recently killed in an explosion attributed to Israel, were instrumental in establishing Hamas’s military wing in the West Bank. Both individuals were known for their connections to Iran.

Jabarin’s ties extend beyond Iran, as he maintains a financial office in Istanbul with stakes in various companies. These connections, including those close to Turkish President Erdogan, aid Hamas in weapon procurement and funding. Iran transfers significant sums through Jabarin’s network to support the group. He also plays a crucial role in facilitating financial transactions between Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Despite decades of sanctions against Hamas officials and affiliated companies, the group manages to raise funds and maintain support in parts of the Arab and Muslim world. This resilience poses significant challenges for the United States and Israel in disrupting Hamas’s funding.

While Jabarin denies any personal involvement in fundraising activities, he acknowledges the honor of obtaining funds for Hamas. As the financial landscape evolves amidst ongoing sanctions and global scrutiny, the future of Hamas’s financial stability and Jabarin’s crucial role remain subjects of intense interest and concern.

