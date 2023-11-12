The New Era of Pakistan’s Interim Prime Minister: Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar

Islamabad, Pakistan – In a historic move, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, a former lawmaker with close ties to Pakistan’s military establishment, has been appointed as the country’s eighth caretaker prime minister. At 52 years old, Kakar is the youngest interim prime minister in Pakistan’s history, bringing a fresh perspective to the challenges that lie ahead.

Kakar, an ethnic Pashtun hailing from Balochistan, has entered the political arena as a relative newcomer. He belongs to the well-known Kakar tribe and has been an active participant in politics since the early 2000s. Notably, he served as a spokesperson for the Balochistan provincial government in 2013 and played a significant role in the formation of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in 2018.

Critics have accused Kakar of aligning himself too closely with the military establishment, particularly on matters related to security and human rights in Balochistan. However, Fawad Chaudhry, a former information minister, describes Kakar as a “very learned man” with a deep understanding of national security and militancy-related issues. As a frequent lecturer at the National Defence University, Kakar has built a strong reputation in strategy circles.

As Pakistan faces a multitude of challenges, including a struggling economy, resurgent violence, and a political and constitutional crisis, Kakar assumes the responsibility of steering the country forward. The economy narrowly averted default through a recent deal with the International Monetary Fund, but the country still faces substantial financial commitments over the next few years.

Moreover, Pakistan is grappling with a wave of violent attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Balochistan. The recent targeting of a convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar city adds to the urgency of addressing security concerns.

However, perhaps Kakar’s most significant challenge will be navigating the ongoing political and constitutional crisis. The general elections are scheduled for November, but the Election Commission of Pakistan requires additional time for the completion of constituency delimitation, potentially leading to a constitutional crisis. Kakar’s government must ensure that the elections take place transparently and uphold the principles of democracy.

In terms of the powers vested in a caretaker government, Pakistani law primarily mandates conducting free and fair elections while overseeing the day-to-day functions of the government. However, recent amendments to legislation have bestowed unprecedented powers upon the caretaker setup, empowering them to make significant policy decisions. This has raised concerns among observers regarding the potential for an extended government rather than a prompt transition to democratic elections.

While Kakar’s position as the caretaker prime minister may provide him with considerable authority, many question whether this will undermine democracy and constitutional principles. Chaudhry suggests that Kakar’s close alignment with the military establishment may result in him making decisions on critical matters such as the economy and security.

As Pakistan ushers in this new era with Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar at the helm, the nation awaits the resolution of its pressing challenges and recognizes the importance of upholding democratic values and ensuring a transparent electoral process.

FAQs: