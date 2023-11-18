Who Has The World Cup?

In the world of football, the ultimate prize is undoubtedly the FIFA World Cup. This prestigious tournament, held every four years, brings together the best national teams from around the globe to compete for the coveted trophy. But who currently holds the title of World Cup champions?

As of the latest edition in 2018, the reigning champions are the French national team. Led by their charismatic coach, Didier Deschamps, Les Bleus triumphed over Croatia in a thrilling final to secure their second World Cup victory. The French team showcased their exceptional talent and teamwork throughout the tournament, leaving fans in awe of their skill and determination.

FAQ:

Q: What is the FIFA World Cup?

A: The FIFA World Cup is an international football tournament organized by FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association). It is held every four years and features teams from around the world competing for the title of world champions.

Q: How many times has France won the World Cup?

A: France has won the World Cup twice. Their first victory came in 1998 when they hosted the tournament, and their second triumph was in 2018.

Q: Who is the coach of the French national team?

A: Didier Deschamps is the coach of the French national team. He led the team to victory in the 2018 World Cup.

The French team’s success in 2018 was a culmination of years of hard work and talent development. Their victory not only brought joy to the nation but also solidified their status as one of the football powerhouses in the world.

However, the quest for the World Cup is an ongoing battle, and teams from all corners of the globe are constantly striving to dethrone the current champions. As the football world eagerly awaits the next edition of the tournament in 2022, the question of who will claim the title remains unanswered.

In conclusion, the current holders of the FIFA World Cup are the French national team. Their triumph in 2018 showcased their exceptional skills and teamwork, solidifying their place among the football elite. As the world eagerly awaits the next tournament, football fans around the globe are left wondering who will emerge as the next World Cup champions.