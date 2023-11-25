The Plight of al-Shifa Hospital: Concerns for Detained Chief and Remaining Patients

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) has become increasingly concerned about the fate of Muhammad Abu Salmiya, the director of al-Shifa Hospital. Abu Salmiya, along with five other health workers, was detained by Israeli forces while participating in a United Nations mission to evacuate patients.

While two of the detainees have since been released, the WHO has expressed alarm over the well-being of the remaining individuals, including the hospital director. The organization has called for their legal and human rights to be fully respected during their detention.

The Israeli army has stated that Abu Salmiya is currently being questioned as they suspect his involvement in facilitating terrorist activities. They claim that al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in Gaza, served as a command center for Hamas fighters. These allegations have been strongly denied by Hamas and hospital officials.

The concerns extend beyond the fate of the detained individuals. Prior to the Israeli army’s raid on the hospital, there had been an order to evacuate al-Shifa due to the intense air raids and ground offensive. However, a significant number of patients who were unable to be moved remained inside, along with a limited number of medical personnel.

The WHO has conducted three evacuation missions to al-Shifa Hospital, managing to transfer a substantial number of patients and healthcare workers. However, the organization remains deeply worried about the approximately 100 patients and health workers still present at the facility. As a truce is established, the WHO is actively working on further evacuations from other hospitals in the region.

The situation is complex and the safety of those remaining at al-Shifa is of utmost concern. The WHO spokesperson, Christian Lindmeier, has refrained from responding to reports of the suspension of cooperation between the Gaza health ministry and the global health agency. Instead, he has emphasized the pressing need to ensure the well-being of those at al-Shifa Hospital.

As the conflict continues, the international community must remain vigilant in its efforts to safeguard the rights and safety of all individuals, particularly those caught in the crossfire. The plight of al-Shifa Hospital and its staff highlights the immense challenges faced by healthcare workers operating within conflict zones, where their dedication to providing essential care is often hindered by the larger political and military dynamics at play.

